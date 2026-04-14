Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report

Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report

Adria Arjona attends the ‘Splitsville’ photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems that Adria Arjona has scored a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona was chosen for the mystery part after several rounds of screen tests. The outlet had previously reported that the character DC Studios had been casting for was the antiheroine Maxima. It’s currently unknown if that is the part Arjona will play.

ABC Audio has reached out to DC Studios for confirmation.

Man of Tomorrow will serve as a direct sequel to James Gunn’s 2025 blockbuster Superman. In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3, 2025. At the time, he said he planned to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Could cameras on the film be close to rolling? The director shared a new photo of David Corenswet sitting in a chair while in costume as Superman to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Superman at rest,” he captioned the photo.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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