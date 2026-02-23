Meet the men competing for Taylor Frankie Paul’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Frankie Paul stars as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened the book of more men.

ABC has announced the 22 contestants who will compete for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Among the men competing are a cowboy, an ocean lifeguard, a former pro baseball player and a physical therapist.

“I’m not a by the book kind of girl, but I’m ready to start my next more-men chapter,” Paul said in a promo for the upcoming season released on Sunday. “This journey is a page turner.”

The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A special preview of the upcoming season, called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

Here’s a look at the 22 men Paul will meet on her journey to find love:

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah
Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California
Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota
Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee 
Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California
Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee 
Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California 
Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California
Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York
Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah
Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida
Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah
Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York
Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York
Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana
Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California
Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey
Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina
Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas
Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, California
Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia
Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, California

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’
Ken Jennings hosts season 3 of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ (Disney/Christopher Willard)

An all-star group of some of the smartest celebrities is coming to compete in Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

Ken Jennings is set to host the quiz show featuring Hollywood’s finest, who will compete for $1 million for a charity of their choice. It will premiere on ABC March 13 and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The lineup of celebrities includes all three of the prior Celebrity Jeopardy! champions, including season 1 winner Ike Barinholtz, season 2 winner Lisa Ann Walter and season 3 winner W. Kamau Bell. They will all attempt to defend their titles against 18 other celebrities, although the three champions will be seeded directly into the tournament’s semifinals.

The other celebrities competing are Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber and Roy Wood Jr.

There will be 10 hourlong episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, which include six quarterfinal episodes, three semifinal episodes and one finale.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.