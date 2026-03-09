﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office

Hoppershas bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.
The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week’s box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.
The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein’s monster, played by Christian Bale.
Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Hoppers — $46 million 2. Scream 7 — $17.3 million 3. The Bride! — $7.26 million 4. GOAT — $6.6 million 5. Wuthering Heights — $3.75 million 6. Crime 101 — $2.07 million 7. Send Help — $1.6 million 8. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $1.525 million 9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $1.524 million 10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — $1.3 million
Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.
The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.
Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City’s Central Park.
Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show’s leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.
Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown’s Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola’s “personal and professional dreams collide.”
Additionally, HeartstopperForever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds JoeLocke and Kit Connor‘s Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet,” according to its logline. “Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”
The official trailer for Invincible season 4 has arrived. Prime Video has shared the trailer for the fourth season of the animated adult superhero series, which premieres on March 18. The show, which is based on the award-winning comic book, features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons …
In need of a new hockey show to watch after Heated Rivalry? Hulu has announced that season 5 of Shoresy will premiere on Feb. 21. All six episodes of the new season will debut at once. Additionally, Hulu has renewed Shoresy for season 6, which is set to premiere in 2027 …
Marty Supreme is coming to the biggest screen imaginable. The film, which recently picked up nine Oscar nominations, including best picture, is getting an IMAX release. Fans of the film will be able to watch it on IMAX screens starting Jan. 30 …
A man was briefly detained and then released Tuesday evening in connection with the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case, according to an ABC News’ affiliate KNXV and a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.
In a day filled with a number of developments in the case of the suspected abduction of the mom of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, detained the individual in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement searched a location associated with the individual.
In a statement on social media, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies “detained a subject during a traffic stop.”
A court-authorized search related to the investigation was carried out by the sheriff’s department, with assistance of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team, at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, about 60 miles south of Tucson, the department said. The operation lasted several hours, according to the department.
The developments, more than a week into the disappearance case, came on the heels of a series of eerie images being released by law enforcement of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood.
Earlier Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel released images and video of an “armed individual” in connection with the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.
The images showed someone wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack, armed with a holstered handgun, at the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home around the time investigators suspect she was abducted on Feb. 1.
“[L]aw enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel said in his post.
The Guthrie family was shown the images before their public release, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Savannah Guthrie posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.