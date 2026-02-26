Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving to the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Oct. 21, 2024, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images)

Watch out, Broadway! Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her debut. She’s joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, becoming the first female-identifying person to take on the role of Zidler, impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Meg will flex her acting skills at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for eight weeks, starting March 24 and ending May 17. The musical will end its Broadway run on July 26.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” adds producer Carmen Pavlovic. “This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

News of Meg’s Broadway debut arrives after she teased a collaboration with Juvenile on her socials. Alongside a clip of her lip-synching and dancing to her verse on a new version of Juvie’s “B.B.B.,” she wrote, “BBB ft ME @juviethegreat. when you gonna drop it.” He responded, “Friday.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hits by Teddy Swims, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello featured in part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 soundtrack (Capitol Records)

Part 2 of the fourth season of Bridgerton is hitting Netflix on Thursday, and in advance of that, the list of songs you’ll hear in the back half of the season has been revealed.

Episode 5 will include classical-inspired string versions of Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” by Gemini Strings, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” by Vitamin String Quartet, and Charli XCX’s “360” for cello obligato and string quartet by Peter Gregson.

Episode 6 leans more classic rock, featuring a cover of The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” by Altum Quartet and Sting’s “Fields of Gold” by Music Lab Collective. Episode 7 contains no pop covers.

The season ends with episode 8 and a version of Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” by Strings from Paris, and “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron, recorded by Joni Fuller.

The full soundtrack for part 2 will be available on streaming services Thursday.

Bridgerton season 4 centers around Benedict Bridgerton’s pursuit of a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball and then unsuccessfully attempts to track down, never realizing she’s been right under his nose the whole time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast
Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney in ‘THE BEATLES – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Chiabella James)

We’re getting our first official look at Sam Mendes’ films about The Beatles.

Sony has released a set of photos revealing Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. They were also posted to the movie’s official Instagram account and to the accounts of The Beatles and the individual band members.

On Thursday, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by McCartney, revealed on Instagram that it had received “exclusive postcards” promoting the films, which were hidden around the school for students to find. Students then shared photos of themselves with the postcards, which were posted to the school’s Instagram Story.

According to Variety, the postcards also appeared at other Beatles-related locations, including the Cavern Club in Hamburg, Germany, the Lennon memorial Strawberry Field in New York’s Central Park, Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool and the Abbey Road Live in Tokyo.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band member. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.