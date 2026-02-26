Rare parade of planets to align in night sky, NASA says
(NEW YORK) — Stargazers will soon have an opportunity to view six planets in alignment in the night sky, according to NASA.
Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter will take part in a rare planetary parade on Saturday, the space agency said.
Planets are always on the move, so the viewing window will be brief. The best time to see the planets align will be just after sunset.
For the best view, astronomy guides recommend looking toward the western horizon about 30 minutes after sunset. This will give viewers the highest probability of spotting at least three planets at the same time, since Saturn, Mercury and Venus set in the west right after the sun.
The six planets will appear low in the western sky, with Mercury and Venus appearing the lowest and sinking below the horizon shortly after sunset, according to astronomers. Mercury and Venus are usually tricky to spot but will be visible on Saturday.
Saturn and Neptune will appear just above Mercury and Venus, while Jupiter and Uranus will appear a bit higher in the western sky, to the left of the others.
Viewers will need optical assistance via telescope or binoculars to see Uranus and Neptune, but the remaining four planets will be visible to the naked eye, NASA said.
Planets can sometimes appear “bunched together in the sky” because they orbit the sun in the same plane, known as the ecliptic, according to NASA. The planets will form a clear line along the ecliptic plane.
On the same day last year — Feb. 28, 2025 — seven planets were in alignment: Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Mercury, Saturn and Venus.
NASA says these planetary alignments happen every few years. The last one was visible from Earth in August 2025.
This year’s parade of planets is one of the first notable astronomical events taking place in 2026, according to NASA.
A total lunar blood moon eclipse will be visible from North America on March 3, especially for viewers on the West Coast. This will be the first lunar eclipse visible in the Americas since 2025.
A rare blue moon — which signifies the rare occasion of having a second full moon in the same month — will take place on May 31.
From June 8 to 9, the two brightest planets in the sky, Venus and Jupiter, will be in conjunction, appearing “only a pinky finger apart,” according to NASA.
The Perseids meteor shower, considered the best meteor shower of the year due to its swift and bright meteors, will be best seen from Aug. 12 to 13, during a darker sky courtesy of the new moon.
And the Geminids, the most reliable meteor shower of the year, will take place from Dec. 13 to 14.
A Christmas Eve supermoon — when a full moon is closest to the Earth — rounds out the most spectacular astronomical events in 2026, according to NASA.
ABC News’ Briana Alvarado contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is probing the conduct of at least two top Trump administration officials for allegedly interfering with and potentially jeopardizing the ongoing criminal investigations of the president’s political adversaries, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Sources said the DOJ and FBI are scrutinizing whether U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte enlisted individuals outside the Department of Justice to probe allegations of mortgage fraud amid ongoing investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
At least one witness in the Schiff investigation has received a grand jury subpoena to hand over any correspondence with Martin’s associates as well as with Pulte himself, sources told ABC News.
In what would be an extraordinary breach of DOJ protocol, Martin is also believed to have shared sensitive grand jury information about the James case with at least one unauthorized individual as well as worked with another person from outside the federal government to examine potential evidence in the Schiff and James probes, sources familiar with the matter said.
Senior Trump administration officials have expressed concerns that the potential misconduct may have compromised the investigations and jeopardized the viability of the cases if they proceed to trial.
While Attorney General Pam Bondi tapped Martin as a “special attorney” for mortgage fraud, officials say the alleged rogue conduct — operating outside of the two U.S. attorneys’ offices investigating the cases and usurping the FBI agents assigned to the cases — violates DOJ guidelines and necessitates a full review of Martin’s conduct to determine what would need to be disclosed to defense lawyers.
FBI agents working on the Schiff case discovered the potential problem when they sought to interview Christine Bish, a California politician and realtor who first publicized the allegations of mortgage fraud against Schiff. When FBI agents first made contact with her, Bish expressed confusion about why federal investigators sought to speak with her again, telling agents that she had repeatedly spoken with a man she believed worked for the Department of Justice as Ed Martin’s lead investigator, sources said.
Bish told FBI agents that Robert Bowes — who has publicly claimed to be a financial fraud expert with the Office of Personnel Management assigned to work with the Department of Justice on mortgage fraud matters — reached out to her a month earlier via a direct message on X to request an interview, according to sources.
Without the knowledge of the FBI or Maryland prosecutors, Bowes spoke with Bish — who is thought to be a central witness in the Schiff case — on multiple occasions during which she provided information on the case, sources said.
A man named Scott Strauss — a private citizen who is believed to be working with Martin — also reached out to Bish to request that she send the documents about Schiff to a private email address, which she declined to do because the request appeared suspicious, the sources said.
Bish, sources said, also told investigators that Pulte had reached out to her directly in July to request the documentation related to her complaint — just days before President Trump shared some of the documentation on social media to claim that Schiff “should be prosecuted.” Pulte has played a central role in the criminal investigations of Trump’s opponents — issuing criminal referrals against James, Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook — and recently dismissed Fannie Mae watchdogs who were probing how he obtained the mortgage records.
An aide to Martin referred ABC News to the Justice Department’s press office for comment.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department told ABC News, “Anonymous sources seeking to spin or influence ongoing processes do a disservice to the public and to the rule of law.”
Representatives for Pulte, Strauss, and Bish did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News. An attorney for Schiff did not respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for James declined to comment.
‘She knows I’m a lunatic’
The concerns about Pulte and Martin’s conduct come as the Department of Justice has accelerated its efforts to investigate and prosecute President Trump’s perceived political foes. Following a public pressure campaign from the president, a Trump-installed U.S. attorney indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey over the objections of prosecutors who sources said expressed serious concerns with both cases, sources said. Investigators in Maryland continue to probe Schiff for alleged mortgage fraud.
All three have denied all allegations against them, and Comey and James pleaded not guilty after they were charged. Defense lawyers have challenged the cases against James and Comey by arguing they would have never been brought had their clients not been vocal critics of President Trump.
James, speaking outside the courthouse following her arraignment, said the justice system under President Trump is being “used as a tool of revenge” and is nothing but a “vehicle of retribution.”
Attorneys for Schiff have called the investigation “politically motivated” and “unsupported by any evidence.”
Prosecutors have not publicly commented on the Schiff matter, but sources say investigators have so far struggled to identify a viable case, in part because the mortgage documents in question are well past the statute of limitations.
After a controversial tenure as the interim U.S. attorney in D.C. when he failed to secure enough Republican support to be confirmed to the permanent position, Martin has only further embraced his status as a partisan warrior for President Trump.
“Attorney General Bondi has been fearless in encouraging me. Like she knows I’m a lunatic — like a wild man — and she [says] keep going, keep going,” Martin recently said on a conservative radio show.
Holding four separate titles — pardon attorney, special attorney for mortgage fraud, associate deputy attorney general, and director of the DOJ’s ‘Weaponization Working Group’ — Martin has often suggested in interviews that he has the full backing of the DOJ leadership, though his self-described “name and shame” approach has resulted in multiple instances of him being privately rebuked by leadership or forced to retract his actions.
Earlier this year, Martin posed for a photoshoot with the New York Post outside the Brooklyn home of Letitia James. Days earlier, he sent a letter to James’ attorney to recommend she resign from office amid his investigation for “the good of the state and nation.” His photoshoot and social media post later earned Martin a rebuke from Attorney General Bondi, as previously reported by ABC News.
In September, Martin sent a letter to a lawyer for an FBI agent who was among the first to respond to the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School to suggest he was under criminal investigation. No such investigation took place, and Martin was ordered to rescind the letter.
“If they can be charged, we’ll charge them,” Martin said before stepping down as the interim U.S. attorney in D.C. “But if they can’t be charged, we will name them. And we will name them, and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are ashamed.”
‘I started digging’
While Martin was named the special attorney for mortgage fraud, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland have been leading the investigation into whether Schiff committed mortgage fraud related to the purchase of his home in Maryland.
The investigation itself began with a complaint from Bish — a Republican who is running to represent California’s Sixth District in Congress — who alleged that Schiff falsely listed his Maryland home as his “primary residence” on mortgage documents, despite declaring a condo in California as his primary residence.
“I started digging and pulled all of their mortgage documents,” Bish said in an interview last year with Mike Huckabee. “We start looking and seeing all the things that Adam Schiff has been doing, I had to pick the monster, and clearly that is Adam Schiff.”
Over the last two months, prosecutors have sought to corroborate Bish’s allegations by reviewing public records, issuing dozens of subpoenas, and scheduling interviews with key witnesses, including Bish herself.
Pulte first contacted her with a direct message on X in July to request the complaint she had previously filed, sources said.
On the same day that Pulte allegedly reached out to Bish, President Trump took to his social media platform to say that Schiff “needs to be brought to justice” based on the allegations first made in Bish’s complaint.
Just days after Pulte allegedly obtained the supporting documentation from Bish, Trump posted to social media a screenshot of the same materials — including Bish’s own highlighting.
Nearly two months after Pulte’s alleged outreach, Bowes — a former banker who now works for the Office of Personnel Management — contacted her over social media to request an interview. Bish spoke to Bowes on multiple occasions about the Schiff investigation, sources said. Bish said that she believed Bowes worked for the Department of Justice as a lead investigator for Martin, according to sources.
Bowes previously worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the first Trump administration and was nominated to be the Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A former banker with no legal or prosecutorial experience, Bowes faced criticism following a Wall Street Journal article that reported he disclosed trading stocks and options totaling $671,000 and $3.2 million during his time in government service, and his nomination never came up for a vote in the Senate. Bowes told the Wall Street Journal that he made a mistake and that one year’s filing was too low to require disclosure.
Strauss is a former federal prosecutor who Martin, earlier this year, unsuccessfully attempted to hire to work at the Department of Justice. He spent two years working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida before being reassigned out of the office for attempting to pursue allegations of a voting fraud conspiracy related to the 2020 election. As of November, Strauss was not employed by the federal government.
The FBI has attempted to contact both Bowes and Strauss to understand the scope of their conduct, and prosecutors sent Bish a grand jury subpoena earlier this month to request all her communications with Bowes, Strauss, Pulte, and anyone who represented they were acting at the direction of Pulte or Martin, according to sources.
‘Fighters for justice and goodness’
Since he failed to secure enough support to be confirmed as the chief federal prosecutor in D.C., sources say that Martin has sought a foothold within the Department of Justice to lead the cases against adversaries of the president, including James, Schiff and Cook.
But the investigations of James and Schiff have been one step removed from Martin, who has virtually no experience as a prosecutor, and are instead led by federal prosecutors in Virginia and Maryland.
Earlier this summer, Martin sought to expand his role by recruiting experienced prosecutors from Virginia and New York to join his “Special Attorney Fraud Unit.” Martin sent DOJ officials an email titled “Help Wanted” to encourage prosecutors to join him to be “fighters for justice and goodness and the American way,” according to materials reviewed by ABC News.
“In a special way, the SAFU is called to hold bad actors accountable,” Martin said in his email. “After all, as New York, Attorney General Leticia [sic] James said, ‘Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.'”
But Strauss has not worked for the federal government since 2020 and lacks DOJ authorization to investigate a private individual, according to sources.
And Bowes — although he works for the Trump administration — lacks the authority to conduct the investigations or review sensitive investigative materials. Bowes is believed to have accessed and reviewed grand jury information related to the James case, sources told ABC News.
Bowes has frequently taken to social media to comment on ongoing matters, including the Schiff case, writing in social media posts this summer that Schiff “violated” Fannie Mae guidelines and sharing a news report that Trump blasted “‘Scam Artist’ Adam Schiff over Possible Mortgage Fraud.” In 2023, Bowes also alleged that Schiff was a “proven liar” and suggested that Schiff engaged in witness tampering. DOJ guidelines prohibit officials from posting about ongoing investigations on social media.
After James pleaded not guilty to the indictment in her case last month, Bowes spoke with Lindell TV to opine on the case against James — in direct violation of DOJ guidelines — while representing himself as an OPM official assigned to the DOJ who worked directly on the James case.
During the interview, Bowes commented about the evidence gathered in the James case and appeared to reference grand jury material.
“She felt very confident [that] she could bend the rules, break the rules, and now it appears that she’s committed some felonies,” Bowes said.
Bowes also commented about what he believes would be an appropriate sentence and how James would fare in prison.
“The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” Bowes said. “No one is above the law.”
(WASHINGTON) — The federal government released two major economic reports this week, easing a backlog of data pent up by the 43-day government shutdown.
The data flashed some warning signs, showing the unemployment rate had ticked up to its highest level in four years and retail sales had stalled at the outset of the holiday season, some analysts told ABC News. Even so, the reports offered bright spots and elicited a dose of skepticism about numbers released after a weeks-long delay, analysts added.
The latest snapshot of the economy arrives at a wobbly period, landing amid a slowdown of hiring alongside an uptick of inflation.
The jobs report on Tuesday “paints a sobering picture of a job market that may officially be turning frigid after a prolonged cooling period,” Laura Ullrich, director of economic research in North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told ABC News in a statement.
Even so, Ullrich acknowledged, “the incomplete and unconventional jobs report may always need an asterisk attached to it.”
Mark Blyth, professor of political economy at Brown University, echoed that view, saying the fresh numbers should be taken with more than a few grains of salt.
“Eventually you’re just left with salt,” Blyth told ABC News.
The U.S. added 64,000 jobs in November, which marked a significant decline from 119,000 jobs added in September, the most recent month for which complete data is available, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in September. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level since 2021.
Partial data for October — limited by the government shutdown — showed a staggering loss of 105,000 jobs that month, though the decline owed largely to employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer by the federal government earlier this year.
“The October payrolls figure is jarring,” Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at JP Morgan Wealth Management, told ABC News in a statement.
A retail sales report on Tuesday also sounded a cautionary note about consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Retail sales were left unchanged in October from September, meaning performance remained flat despite the ramp up of the holiday season, U.S. Census Bureau data showed.
“October was supposed to be the big holiday shopping kickoff,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News. “About half of holiday shoppers planned to begin making purchases before the end of October, but consumer pullbacks elsewhere left October retail sales right where they were in September.”
“Retail sales seem to be losing momentum at a crucial time of year,” Rossman added.
To be sure, the fresh data offered up some positive signs. As in previous months, the health care sector stood out as a robust source of hiring in November, adding 46,000 jobs, the BLS said. The construction and social assistance industries also contributed to the uptick in hiring.
Unemployment ticked up due to a larger number of people searching for work and in turn counting toward the tabulation, rather than a rise in the count of people out of work altogether, the Royal Bank of Canada economics team told ABC News in a statement.
On Tuesday, the White House touted continued growth in the labor market.
“The strong jobs report shows how President Trump is fixing the damage caused by Joe Biden and creating a strong, America First economy in record time. Since President Trump took office, 100% of the job growth has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans — exactly where it should be,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
Retail sales, meanwhile, demonstrated some areas of strength. Core retail sales, which strips out volatile items like auto fuel, exceeded economists’ expectations, Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told ABC News in a statement.
“Even if October’s retail sales data is dated, it reinforces a central theme for investors and the Fed: The resilience of US consumers,” Kenwell added.
The fresh jobs data arrived less than a week after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in an effort to boost the sluggish labor market. The move amounted to the third rate cut this year, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.
Interest rates have dropped significantly from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell touted the rate cut as an effort to improve the labor market, but he suggested the central bank may be cautious about further rate reductions.
“We’re well-positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said.
(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump pushes Ukraine and Russia to commit to a peace deal before Thanksgiving, both leaders suggested they would engage on it but signaled doubts it could succeed.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his country may face a difficult choice between losing its “dignity” or the support of its most important ally –presumably the United States, though Zelenskyy didn’t mention by name — as the Trump administration pressured Kyiv to accept the plan that would impose harsh concessions on Ukraine and that many Ukrainians fear would be effectively a capitulation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which Russia has helped develop and contains many of its key demands, could serve as a “basis” for a solution to the conflict, but accused Kyiv of being unwilling to accept it.
Zelenskyy addressed the nation in a powerful speech, where he vowed not to betray the country and said the next week would “be very difficult.”
Trump’s 28-point peace plan demands provisions that the Kremlin has long demanded and that have been previously dismissed as non-starters for Kyiv, including that Ukraine cut its armed forces by more than half and cede swaths of territory not yet occupied by Russia, according to a draft proposal obtained by ABC News.
Officially, the 28-point peace plan notes that “Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees,” which a senior U.S. administration official told ABC News included a NATO-style security guarantee. Under that provision, the U.S. and its allies could respond with military force if Russia attacks Ukraine in the future, according to the official.
The plan comes after Ukraine suffered heavy losses in the last few weeks and Russian forces captured more territory. Zelenskyy himself is currently under pressure because of the worst corruption scandal of the war that involves top officials, which has rocked his administration.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine is facing “one of the most difficult moments in our history” and that Ukraine in the coming days may have to choose between “dignity” and the “risk of losing a key partner.”
“Either complicated 28 points, or an extremely tough winter — the toughest — and further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice,” he said.
Zelenskyy compared the current situation to the first days of the war, when he refused to flee and Ukrainians held back Russia.
“They said: either this, or nothing. Either you sign this, or you will simply be eliminated. We did not betray Ukraine then; we will not do it now. And I know for certain that in this truly one of the hardest moments of our history, I am not alone,” he said.
Zelenskyy spoke with Vice President JD Vance about the plan on Friday.
“We managed to cover a lot of details of the American side’s proposals for ending the war, and we’re working to make the path forward dignified and truly effective for achieving a lasting peace,” a readout from the Ukrainian president read.
Putin, in a meeting with his national security council that was televised, said Russia was in possession of the 28-point plan and suggested Moscow was prepared to take it as a basis for “a final peace settlement” but had yet to discuss it in detail.
Putin said Russia had previously discussed a version of the plan with the Trump administration around his and Trump’s summit in Alaska this summer, calling the 28-point draft an “essentially modernised” one.
“We confirmed that, despite certain difficult issues and complications, we nevertheless agree with these proposals and are ready to show the flexibility that has been offered to us,” Putin said.
But he claimed since the summit that the Trump administration had paused and claimed that was because Ukraine is unwilling to accept the plan.
“I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet managed to secure the agreement of the Ukrainian side, as Ukraine is opposed to it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” Putin said.
The Russian leader vowed that if Ukraine did not discuss the proposals, Russia would continue to attempt to seize more cities and achieve its goals via force.
Zelenskyy on Friday warned Putin would attempt to use the peace talks to try to frame Ukraine as unwilling to accept peace, while making unjust demands.
“There will be a constructive search for solutions” with the U.S., he said. “I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy any reason to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that it is Ukraine who disrupts the process and is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen.”