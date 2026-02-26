Hunter College professor placed on leave amid investigation into her ‘abhorrent’ Zoom remarks during public school meeting

Hunter College professor placed on leave amid investigation into her ‘abhorrent’ Zoom remarks during public school meeting

A view of Hunter College of The City University of New York, April 10, 2017, in New York. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A New York City college professor has been placed on leave amid backlash over what the school called her “abhorrent remarks” during a public school district meeting.

Hunter College associate professor Allyson Friedman made the remarks during a NYC District 3 Community Education Council (CEC3) meeting earlier this month that she was virtually attending as a parent in the Manhattan district, the university confirmed.

While an unidentified eighth grade student spoke against the potential closing of her school, Friedman can be heard saying in a video of the meeting, “They’re just too dumb to know they’re in a bad school. … Apparently Martin Luther King said it. Like if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back, you don’t have to tell them anymore.”

Friedman appeared to be referencing remarks made earlier in the meeting by District 3 interim acting superintendent Reginald Higgins, who had quoted the Black scholar Carter G. Woodson: “When you can control a man’s thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door, he will go without being told.”

During Friedman’s remarks, other attendees could be seen reacting in shock and someone interrupts her to say, “What you’re saying is absolutely hearable here, you’ve got to stop.”

riedman has apologized for her remarks, which she said were taken out of context during an accidental unmute and did not truly reflect her own views.

“During a recent online CEC3 meeting, I was trying to explain the concept of systemic racism to my child by referencing an example of an obviously racist trope,” Friedman said in a statement to ABC News. “Due to an inadvertent unmute, only part of that conversation was captured. My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group. I fully support these courageous students in their efforts to stop school closures. However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize.”

Hunter College said earlier this week that it is “reviewing the situation under the university’s applicable conduct and nondiscrimination policies.” On Wednesday, Hunter College President Nancy Cantor updated that Friedman, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, has been placed on leave while the school investigates the incident.

“This painful incident unfolded at a meeting where Black History Month was being celebrated and the pernicious and enduring effects of anti-Black systemic racism were being discussed, especially with regard to the role of educational institutions in addressing them,” Cantor said in a statement. “Hunter has long embraced such a role, which requires constant vigilance to remain attentive and responsive to the ways in which we continually draw and redraw discriminatory social lines.”

ABC News has reached out to Friedman for comment on Thursday, following the update from Hunter.

CEC3 has condemned Friedman’s remarks as “racially offensive.”

“Regardless of intent, these comments were deeply harmful and wholly unacceptable,” CEC3 said in a draft statement. “That such remarks were made while a student was courageously offering public comment makes this incident even more troubling.”

New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has also condemned her remarks, saying at an unrelated press briefing on Tuesday, “It was abhorrent to listen to. And our students deserve so much better.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County
Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(MONTEREY, Calif.) — A father is dead and the search for a 5-year-old girl is ongoing after a large wave pulled them into the ocean in Monterey County, California, authorities said.

A 15-to-20 foot wave swept the little girl and her dad into the Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Rocky Point Restaurant, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the mom tried to reach out to the girl and the dad, the mom was also swept into the water, authorities said.

While the dad held onto the 5-year-old, the mom made it back to shore, joining a 2-year-old who wasn’t hurt, authorities said.

The dad was rescued from the ocean and given CPR, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mom was hospitalized in stable condition with mild hypothermia, the sheriff’s office said.

A Coast Guard helicopter is a part of Saturday’s search for the missing 5-year-old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Tremendous amount of sickness’: Kansas school dismisses students early for winter break
‘Tremendous amount of sickness’: Kansas school dismisses students early for winter break

(DEXTER, Kan.) — Class is out early for one Kansas school this holiday season.

Dexter Schools USD #471 announced Monday that they dismissed students and staff three days early for winter break due to widespread illness. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 5.

“We are going through a tremendous amount of sickness right now and it seems to be spreading at a very high rate,” the Facebook announcement reads, in part.

“Not only are we concerned with student and staff sickness now we don’t want to continue to spread the sickness and end up with students taking it to their extended families (grandma and grandpa) over the holiday break,” the post adds.

K.B. Criss, the school’s superintendent and principal, told ABC News that the rural K-12 school has between 250 and 300 students, and he believed around 25% to 35% of students were absent within the first hour of school Monday morning.

“The phone was ringing off the wall of kids being sick,” he said. “I think by nine o’clock, we had between 40 and 50 families call, and that’s a large percent of our student body.”

Criss added that most of the illnesses seemed to be respiratory, but staff and students were experiencing a wide variety of symptoms.

“The symptoms were ranging from all over the place. We had staff that was not only throwing up, but had diarrhea. We had body aches, fevers, bronchitis, strep throat, and the one common thing with all of it was terrible headaches,” Criss said, adding that other leading symptoms included congestion, coughs, and fever.

Some students and staff were diagnosed with RSV and the flu, according to Criss.

According to the school’s website, free testing is available for Flu A/B, RSV, Strep A and COVID.

Kansas currently has a low level of respiratory illness across the state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, “the amount of acute respiratory illness causing people to seek health care is low,” according to the CDC, as is COVID-19 activity.

“Seasonal influenza activity continues to increase in most areas of the country,” according to the CDC, while RSV activity is increasing “in many Southeastern, Southern, and mid-Atlantic states.”

Dexter Schools USD #471 is located about 70 miles southeast of Wichita, near the Oklahoma border.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Houston church employee charged with posing as ICE agent to allegedly extort money from woman
Houston church employee charged with posing as ICE agent to allegedly extort money from woman
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement logo as seen on ICE vehicle Sept. 19. 2025. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(HOUSTON, Texas) — An employee of a church in the Houston, Texas, area is charged with impersonating a public servant for allegedly pretending to be an ICE agent and threatening to deport a woman unless she paid him $500, according to court documents.

Donald Doolittle, 58, has served as the safety director of the Gateway Community Church of Webster, about 25 miles southeast of Houston, for 10 years, according to an affidavit filed with the Harris County District Court.

According to ABC Houston station KTRK, the alleged victim, identified in court documents as Rita Dumont Mayans, is a massage therapist.

According to a video of a Saturday court hearing obtained by ABC News, after receiving a massage last Thursday, Doolittle got into a disagreement with Mayans over his method of payment.

“And at that point, she said he pulled out an ID card labelled ‘ICE,’ stating he was an ICE agent who needs to see her ID,” a magistrate said during the hearing.

Mayans showed Doolittle her temporary visa, according to the magistrate, after which Doolittle allegedly demanded money from Mayans.

“He demanded she Zelle him $500 or he would take her away and she would never see her family or children again,” according to the magistrate.

Mayans sent Doolittle the money, after which he texted her that she would not hear from any other ICE agents, according to the magistrate.

Police learned of Doolittle’s alleged actions when Mayans encountered officers at a luncheon the following day, according to KTRK.

Doolittle’s bond is set at $10,000, according to court documents.

Neither Doolittle, his attorneys nor Gateway Community Church of Webster immediately responded to an ABC News request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.