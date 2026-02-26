‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show

2026 Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser (CBS/Dick Clark Productions)

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.

Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.

The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).

For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture (drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best picture (musical or comedy)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Warpons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best original song

“Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

“I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq

“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best television series (drama)

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best television series (comedy)

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Podcast of the year

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

SmartLess

Up First from NPR

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.