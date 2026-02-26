‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show

‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show

Jack O’Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayne Lawson, Miles Caton, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo attend the ‘Sinners’ European premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

And the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards virtual show goes to Sinners. The Ryan Coogler film was announced the winner during the third and final night of the virtual event, during which it also won outstanding stunt ensemble (television or motion picture) and outstanding cinematography in a motion picture.

Quinta Brunson won outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for voicing Dr. Fuzzby in Zootopia 2, while her Abbott Elementary costar Tyler James William got outstanding directing in a comedy series for his work on “The Science Fair” episode of their show. 

Straw earned two awards via Teyana Taylor and Glynn Turman, who won outstanding supporting actress and actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special, respectively.

The late Malcolm-Jamal Warner was posthumously awarded outstanding guest performance for his work on Murder in a Small Town.

The full list of winners can be found on the award show’s website. The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

Netflix shares new ‘One Piece’ season 2 teaser trailer
Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Monday. This teaser, which is dubbed the “Rise of the Baroques” teaser, shows off the dangerous secret society of assassins called the Baroque Works.

Starring as the villains of season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

‘One Battle After Another’ leads 2026 Golden Globe nominees
2026 Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser (CBS/Dick Clark Productions)

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.

Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.

The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).

For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture (drama)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best picture (musical or comedy)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Warpons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best original song
“Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
“I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq
“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1

Best television series (drama)
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best television series (comedy)
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Podcast of the year
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
SmartLess
Up First from NPR

In brief: ‘Wicked: For Good’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Schitt’s Creek is now available to watch in its entirety on HBO Max. The streaming service became home to all of the seasons of the award-winning comedy series on Saturday. The show, which was created by and starred Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, also stars Annie Murphy and the late Catherine O’Hara …

Let us be glad! Wicked: For Good will be available to stream at home on March 20. The Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical will arrive to Peacock on that day. The original film will be available to stream, as will never-before-seen exclusives including full-length film commentary from Chu, making-of featurettes, deleted scenes and a sing-along version …

We now know when the film collaboration between M. Knight Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks will arrive in theaters. Variety reports that Warner Bros. Pictures will release the movie Remain on Feb. 25, 2027. Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor will star in the upcoming romantic drama …

