‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show
And the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards virtual show goes to Sinners. The Ryan Coogler film was announced the winner during the third and final night of the virtual event, during which it also won outstanding stunt ensemble (television or motion picture) and outstanding cinematography in a motion picture.
Quinta Brunson won outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for voicing Dr. Fuzzby in Zootopia 2, while her Abbott Elementary costar Tyler James William got outstanding directing in a comedy series for his work on “The Science Fair” episode of their show.
Straw earned two awards via Teyana Taylor and Glynn Turman, who won outstanding supporting actress and actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special, respectively.
The late Malcolm-Jamal Warner was posthumously awarded outstanding guest performance for his work on Murder in a Small Town.
The full list of winners can be found on the award show’s website. The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.
The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Monday. This teaser, which is dubbed the “Rise of the Baroques” teaser, shows off the dangerous secret society of assassins called the Baroque Works.
Starring as the villains of season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, DanielLasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.
The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.
Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.
The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.
Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.
On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.
The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).
For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture (drama) Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just An Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners
Best picture (musical or comedy) Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated) Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amelie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Cinematic and box office achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Warpons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon George Clooney, Jay Kelly Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler, Sinners Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best original song “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun “I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson, Sinners Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Kangding Ray, Sirāt Max Richter, Hamnet Hans Zimmer, F1
Best television series (drama) The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Best television series (comedy) Abbott Elementary Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast In Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, Mobland Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Ashley Walters, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Owen Cooper, Adolescence Tramell Tillman, Severance Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy) Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Robin Wright, The Girlfriend Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Podcast of the year Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang with Amy Poehler SmartLess Up First from NPR
