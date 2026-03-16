Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars

Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars

Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the 98th annual Academy Awards. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

The stars once again dazzled at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

A big trend of the evening was feathers, with several of this year’s standouts wearing gowns embellished with them. Demi Moore wore a green and black feathered Gucci gown; Teyana Taylor was in a black-and-white Chanel gown with a feather train and sheer bodice; and Nicole Kidman wore a white Chanel corseted gown with feathers at the waist and train.

Green was also hot on the red carpet, with not only Demi in green, but Kate Hudson in a figure-hugging green crystal gown from Armani Privé, and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku in a green sequined dress by Louis Vuitton. White was also a recurring look, with Kidman donning white, along with Elle Fanning in a white Givenchy princess gown; Emma Stone in a shimmering white Louis Vuitton dress; and even Timothée Chalamet getting in on the trend in an all-white tux.

Other stunning looks included: Rose Byrne in a black backless dress with a floral print from Christian Dior; and Jessie Buckley, who was channeling Grace Kelly in a pink and red Chanel gown.

And it wasn’t just the women who brought the style. Men making a statement included Michael B. Jordan, in an all-black tux with no tie; Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, in an all-black Balenciaga suit; and an uncharacteristically clean-shaven Pedro Pascal, who went without a jacket, donning a white shirt with a huge floral broach, black pants and a cummerbund.

And speaking of Oscars and fashion, Vogue’s Anna Wintour joined The Devil Wears Prada‘s Anne Hathaway onstage to present best costume design, and best hair and makeup, but not before Hathaway asked the fashion icon’s thoughts on her dress. But Wintour sidestepped the question and went right to announcing the nominees, getting big laughs from the audience. Wintour got another crack in at Hathaway’s expense, ending the segment by saying, “Thank you, Emily,” a reference Hathaway’s character in the film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Billy Crystal delivers a tribute to Rob Reiner during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner’s good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.

Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, “It went so well, Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going.'”

“It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal TapThe Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and Crystal’s own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be,” said Crystal. “Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner’s wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable.”

“Their loss is immeasurable,” said Crystal.

“To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you,” Crystal concluded. “And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” a reference to The Princess Bride.

The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.

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Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer
Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer
Bad Bunny, courtesy of Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny‘s halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone’s invited.

In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island’s pride and identity.

As he dances to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which means “Unforgettable Dance,” he’s joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song’s lyrics translate to, “No, I can’t forget you/ No, I can’t erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance.”

On Instagram, he wrote in Spanish, “On Feb. 8, the world will dance.”

A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as “an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

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‘Shopaholic’ series author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
‘Shopaholic’ series author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
Sophie Kinsella attends the photocall of the movie ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rome, Italy. (Stefania D’alessandro/Getty Images)

Sophie Kinsella, author of the bestselling Shopaholic book series, has died at the age of 55.

Kinsella’s family shared news of her death in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” the family’s statement said, in part. “We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

Kinsella revealed publicly in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed two years earlier with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

According to the U.S. Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. have glioblastoma.

“Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career,” her family’s statement continued.

Madeleine Sophie Wickham — Kinsella was a pen name — was born on Dec. 12, 1969. She was a former financial journalist who became a popular author and sold millions of books worldwide over two decades. The first two books of her Shopaholic series — The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad, published in 2000 and 2001, respectively — were adapted into the 2009 movie Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. The film was produced by Touchstone Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Overall, Kinsella wrote 36 books, including children’s books, the young adult title Finding Audrey and short stories. Her initial books were published as Madeleine Wickham.

Kinsella’s most recent book, What Does It Feel Like?, was published in October 2024. The novella follows the story of a novelist named Eve who wakes up in a hospital bed one day and learns she has a brain tumor. In the book’s introduction, Kinsella called it her “most autobiographical work to date.”

Kinsella opened up to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2024 about the book and living with brain cancer.

“I just thought people might be curious to know what it feels like to go through this,” Kinsella said. “It’s funny in parts, it’s sad in parts but I hope it’s full of optimism and love most of all.”

Kinsella said she first noticed something might be amiss with her health after the onset of multiple symptoms.

“The first symptoms that I had was, in fact, was my legs,” Kinsella told Roberts. “I was stumbling. I was tripping. I started getting very severe headaches. I got very confused. But it was really when I started tipping over in my chair that we realized something really was wrong.”

Kinsella said she underwent surgery after receiving the diagnosis that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma. She described the operation as a “triumph” at the time but said the treatment affected her memory and movement afterward. Kinsella also underwent multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy following surgery.

Kinsella lived in London with her husband, Henry Wickham, whom she called her “hero,” who stayed by her side throughout her difficult health journey. The couple had five children.

In her July 2024 interview, Kinsella was asked about what she’d want her happy ending to be.

“My happy ending is that whatever happens to me, my family is OK,” the author said at the time. “I think that’s my happy ending. Because that’s what I care about.”

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