Kirsten Dunst to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Kirsten Dunst to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst is set to star in The Housemaid sequel.

Lionsgate made the casting announcement on social media Monday. Dunst will star as Wendy Garrick in the upcoming film adaptation of The Housemaid’s Secret.

The studio shared a photo of Dunst, along with a quote from author Freida McFadden’s second book in the trilogy, to announce the news.

“Welcome home, Wendy. The Housemaid’s Secret – coming soon,” the post’s caption reads.

The quote Lionsgate shared reads, “I would prefer if you refer to me as Mrs. Garrick.”

Lionsgate announced plans for a film adaptation of The Housemaid’s Secret in January. At the time, the studio announced it would begin production on the film in 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are set to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the movie. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden’s words for the screen.

The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal. The film grossed over $395 million worldwide.

At the time the sequel was announced, Feig said, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

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John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
A photo of John Stamos. (Brian Bowen Smith)

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show’s ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

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Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry stars as Sharon in ‘Crime 101.’ (Merrick Morton)

Halle Berry is a successful insurance broker who doesn’t get the respect she deserves in the new film Crime 101.

Her character, Sharon, finally has enough of the poor treatment. Late in the film she stands up for herself to her boss, telling him exactly how she feels before quitting. Berry opened up to ABC Audio about the many ways she resonated with Sharon and this particular moment in the film.

“I am a woman of a certain age down the path of life, and I have felt very much what Sharon has felt probably since I turned 40, 45,” Berry said. “I started to feel like my industry, that I love so much, was kinda lowkey kinda telling me, ‘We don’t really have a place for you. There are no parts. You’re not young. You’re not quite old enough to be grandma. So there’s no place for you.'”

The Oscar winner said that she “worked so hard to arrive to that place” of success in the industry.

“To feel that I would now be discarded was a painful realization,” Berry said.

Despite this, Berry said she made a conscious choice to not allow that to happen to her.

“There was some point in that period where I said, ‘No, screw this. I will not allow this to happen.’ And I pushed through, and I managed to not allow that to be my story,” Berry said. “I really related to Sharon deciding to stand up for herself.”

Berry feels other women who see the film will similarly relate to Sharon’s story.

“It was a moral question that she had to face, but I think in that moment she chose to do what was best for her and I really respected her for that,” Berry said. “I think women will feel seen, they’ll feel heard, and they will cheer for her.”

Crime 101 is available to watch in theaters everywhere.

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In brief: Colin Jost to return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ host and more
In brief: Colin Jost to return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ host and more

Patricia Clarkson has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese‘s next movie. Deadline reports that Clarkson is now part of the cast of What Happens at Night. The movie follows a married American couple who travel to a small European town in order to adopt a child …

Colin Jost will return as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! as it makes its move to Netflix. The streamer picked up the show for its second season back in October 2025. The first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered on Prime Video in December 2024. The show posted a photo of Jost to its official Instagram to confirm he would stay on as host. “Did you miss us? A new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming to @netflix in 2026,” the post’s caption reads …

Ella McCay will make its streaming debut quite soon. The film, which is directed by James L. Brooks, will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Feb. 5. Emma Mackey stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Kavner, Albert Brooks, Jack Lowden and Ayo Edebiri

 

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