RZA hopes to emphasize importance of preparation with ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’

RZA hopes to emphasize importance of preparation with ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’

Poster for RZA’s ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’ (36 Cinema Distribution)

RZA’s film One Spoon of Chocolate has moved from the 2025 Tribeca Festival to U.S. movie theaters. The film stars Shameik Moore as Unique, a just-released prisoner and military veteran trying to rebuild his life in Ohio, where RZA spent his teenage years. RZA confirmed parts of the story draw from his own experiences in the state.

“There was a lot of corruption in that town that I spent time in, to be quite honest with you,” RZA tells ABC Audio, recalling what he was told following his 1991 arrest and subsequent acquittal. “My lawyer said to me … ‘I fought so hard for you to win your case because I knew this whole town was corrupt and they wanted you to go down, not because of the case, but because of how you look.'”

“There was some experiences there that definitely found its way into the film,” he says, including racism, though RZA clarifies the story is “less about the villains, but more about the hero.”

“Like how about we get a hero like Shameik Moore … who’s trying to find a better life and yet gets to a place where they’re trying to stop their life from flourishing,” he says.

In the film, Unique makes it his duty to physically confront the sheriff and his team who have been targeting Black men. He reads a survivalist handbook, prepares himself for the moment and ends up victorious.

While there are many themes in the story, RZA emphasizes preparation.

“Every man should walk in the world in peace, but he should always be prepared for the war,” he says, before referencing a quote from in the film. “He says, ‘I didn’t win because I was Black or that I was better than you.’ He said, ‘I was better prepared.'” 

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Rashida Jones says one message from ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ ﻿is ‘to be completely present’
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Rashida Jones and Daveed Diggs in ‘In the Blink of an Eye.’ (Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Kimberley French, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.)

The new film In the Blink of an Eye ﻿tells three interwoven stories spanning from prehistoric times to a future in space — but the chapter that audiences will likely find most relatable is the story of Claire and Greg. Set in 2023, it follows two Princeton post-graduate students and the evolution of their romance.

Rashida Jones, who plays Claire, tells ABC Audio she loves Claire and Greg’s dedication to making the relationship work.

“What I love so much about this relationship is the improbability of ever making it work with somebody,” she says. Claire and Greg experience career pressures, grief and even “literal geographical obstacles,” Jones says, but they still choose each other.

“The fact that anybody gets together and loves each other enough to make a baby … and raise a child is so improbable,” she says, which is what makes their story romantic. “It’s really hard to be with somebody and to have a family. Like, it’s amazing that it happens.”

Diggs appreciates that the film doesn’t shy away from exploring the hard parts of a relationship. “It follows love in a very honest way,” he says. “Two people who eventually decide that, like, we are really doing this thing and have to be honest about how difficult that is, but it’s always worth it.” 

The film also asks whether living forever would make love more or less meaningful. Diggs, who notes he’s “pretty nervous about death,” believes that mortality deepens connection. “The fact that there is a clock … guides a lot of our decisions and allows us to love more deeply,” he says. He suggests that without it, “You would probably be a lot less likely to fall in love.”

According to Jones, one message of the film, and more specifically their storyline, is: “We do all have a clock and really our only job is to be completely present for whatever moment is in front of us.” 

In the Blink of an Eye is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Lionsgate announces early screenings of Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’
Lionsgate announces early screenings of Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael arrives in theaters nationwide on April 24, but there’s an opportunity to see the film before its wide release.

Early access screenings of Michael will be held April 22, according to Lionsgate, allowing fans to watch the film in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby.

The film captures the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier and Miles Teller also help in telling the King of Pop’s story.

“For Michael Jackson’s fans, Michael is the cinematic event they’ve been waiting for—the movie captures both the soul and the spectacle of the boy who became the King of Pop,” Kevin Grayson, president of Worldwide Distribution for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “These early access screenings, in IMAX and premium large formats, will immerse audiences in the electrifying performances and bring the power of Michael Jackson’s iconic music to life. It’s the perfect way to be the first to see the movie.”

Tickets for early screenings will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.  

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Colman Domingo to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time
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Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Colman Domingo is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

NBC has announced that Colman will make his Studio 8H debut to host the April 11 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming projects The Four Seasons, Euphoria and Michael.

He will be joined by Anitta, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated singer is promoting her new album, Equilibrium.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Jack Black, who will host the show for the fifth time on April 4. NBC initially made the announcement of Black’s hosting gig during the March 14 episode, which was hosted by Harry Styles. Black is promoting his upcoming animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 1.

Jack White will serve as the musical guest on the April 4 episode, marking his fifth time performing on the show. White is a 12-time Grammy winner and a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

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