Road to the Oscars 2026: All about the first-time nominees

Road to the Oscars 2026: All about the first-time nominees

The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 2026 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and this year there are many first-time nominees up for trophies. Here’s a look at some of the stars who are nominated for their first-ever Oscar at the 98th annual awards show.

Eleven of the performers nominated in the acting categories at this year’s ceremony are up for their first Oscars.

Michael B. Jordan is nominated for his first Oscar for portraying the twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. The only other first-time nominee in the actor in a leading role category is Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who is nominated for his work in The Secret Agent.

Meanwhile, the actor in a supporting role category has three first-time nominees: Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein, Delroy Lindo in Sinners and Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value.

The actress in a leading role category has two first-time nominees. Renate Reinsve is up for her performance in Sentimental Value, while Rose Byrne has received a nomination for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

It’s the actress in a supporting role category that has the most first-time nominees this year. Both Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas are nominated for their performances in Sentimental Value; Wunmi Mosaku was nominated for Sinners; and Teyana Taylor received a nomination for One Battle After Another.

Additionally, two of the directors competing for best director are first-time nominees in the category: Ryan Coogler, the director of Sinners, and Josh Safdie, who helmed Marty Supreme.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo
Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo
‘American Idol’ 2026 (Disney)

A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.

In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to “American Idol University.” “With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” says Seacrest.

“Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.,” says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.

Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest’s hairstyle journey.

The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading “Class of 2003.” “One of the original greats,” says Bryan. “Go Claymates!” says Underwood. Then, the “statue” of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.

As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, “American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!” After a montage of some of the new season’s auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, “Who will be the next American Idol?”

“Um, that’s my line,” Ryan corrects him.

The new season gets underway Jan. 26 on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Mescal to do his own singing in Beatles biopics
Paul Mescal to do his own singing in Beatles biopics
Paul Mescal attends the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Paul Mescal is set to follow in the footsteps of Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White by doing his own singing on the big screen.

The actor is the subject of a new article in British GQ, where it’s confirmed that Mescal will be doing his own singing when he plays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

“I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love,” Mescal tells the magazine. “I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way.”

Mescal, who has met with McCartney a couple of times, calls the rock legend “the most brilliant man.”

“I feel emotionally attached to him,” he says. “He received me with great kindness and warmth.”

As for the story of The Beatles, he notes, “[T]hey had the most fascinating lives, and the interpersonal politics between them all, the love and the frustration, it’s such rich territory.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028. In addition to Mescal, it stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.