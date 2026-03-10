Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore added to cast of Netflix’s ‘One Attempt Remaining’

Yara Shahidi attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of director Kay Cannon’s Netflix crypto comedy One Attempt Remaining, according to Deadline.

They are three of seven people recently added to the cast, although details about their characters are under wraps. Previously announced stars include leads Jennifer Garner and John Cena, as well as Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.

According to Netflix, One Attempt Remaining will follow a divorced couple who have three days to remember the password to their cryptocurrency, which is now worth millions. In the process of retracing their steps, they not only try to find the password but also the reason they initially fell in love.

The film, written by Joe Boothe, Alexa Alemanni and Cannon, has begun production in LA.

 

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in ‘Beef’ season 2 teaser trailer
Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for the second season of Beef is here.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for season 2 of the popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The incident that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”

The teaser trailer begins with Issac’s Joshua Martín giving a voice-over monologue.

“Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?” he says. “The courts, the exclusivity, the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe. Where they can pretend everything is OK. It’s the land of make believe.”

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Beef season 2 arrives to Netflix on April 16.

In brief: ‘Scary Movie 6’ gets first trailer and more
The official trailer for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice has arrived. It shows off what to expect from the R-rated action comedy film about two gangsters and the woman they love as they try to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and Eiza González star in the time-travel movie, which makes its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14, before arriving to Hulu on March 27 …

Even more actors have joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series. Louis Cunningham will play Modi, Ben Chapple will play Magni, Evelyn Miller will play Gna and Island Austin will play Thrud in the new show. God of War is currently in production. It’s based on PlayStation’s popular video game and has already received a two-season order …

The first trailer for Scary Movie 6 has made its debut. It shows off some of the horror movies that are being satirized in the upcoming film, such as Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. Scary Movie 6 arrives to theaters on June 12. It stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, and takes place 26 years after the core four outran a familiar masked killer …

Golden Globes 2026: The winners
CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

