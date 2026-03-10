Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore added to cast of Netflix’s ‘One Attempt Remaining’
Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of director Kay Cannon’s Netflix crypto comedy One Attempt Remaining, according to Deadline.
They are three of seven people recently added to the cast, although details about their characters are under wraps. Previously announced stars include leads Jennifer Garner and John Cena, as well as Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.
According to Netflix, One Attempt Remaining will follow a divorced couple who have three days to remember the password to their cryptocurrency, which is now worth millions. In the process of retracing their steps, they not only try to find the password but also the reason they initially fell in love.
The film, written by Joe Boothe, Alexa Alemanni and Cannon, has begun production in LA.
Netflix has shared the first trailer for season 2 of the popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin.
This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The incident that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.
“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”
The teaser trailer begins with Issac’s Joshua Martín giving a voice-over monologue.
“Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?” he says. “The courts, the exclusivity, the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe. Where they can pretend everything is OK. It’s the land of make believe.”
The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.
There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.
The official trailer for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice has arrived. It shows off what to expect from the R-rated action comedy film about two gangsters and the woman they love as they try to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and Eiza González star in the time-travel movie, which makes its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14, before arriving to Hulu on March 27 …
Even more actors have joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series. Louis Cunningham will play Modi, Ben Chapple will play Magni, Evelyn Miller will play Gna and Island Austin will play Thrud in the new show. God of War is currently in production. It’s based on PlayStation’s popular video game and has already received a two-season order …
The first trailer for Scary Movie 6 has made its debut. It shows off some of the horror movies that are being satirized in the upcoming film, such as Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. Scary Movie 6 arrives to theaters on June 12. It stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, and takes place 26 years after the core four outran a familiar masked killer …