Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast

Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast

Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season’s cast at Hulu’s second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a “faithful.”

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show’s current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Jason Segel shares the advice his ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford gave him
Jason Segel shares the advice his ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford gave him
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in season 3 of ‘Shrinking.’ (Apple TV)

Jason Segel is back as the grieving therapist Jimmy in season 3 of Shrinking.

Harrison Ford once again co-stars as Jimmy’s colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades in the third season, which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV. Segel told ABC Audio it never gets old acting alongside the legendary performer.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime as an actor and all that,” Segel said. “I’m still three years in, I have moments where I’m pinching myself, like can you believe it?”

But according to Segel, there’s something better than acting with Ford.

“The coolest part though is that he’s my friend, you know? And he gives me great advice and we have real talks and I feel like that’s been the best takeaway of this relationship,” Segel said.

“We have done a couple scenes in season 3 towards the end of the season,” Segel continued, “where I will remember doing them for the rest of my life. That—what a gift that is.”

As for what advice Ford has shared with him, Segel says that he tends to be pretty hard on himself.

“Harrison Ford has been a real voice in my ear of telling me, ‘Hey kid, you’re doing great. I think it’s time for you to tell that other voice to go hit the road,'” Segel said. “And that’s actually been a real relief.”

Segel said this relief comes from things Ford has said, and also “non-verbally too by accident in that the very effect of doing scenes with somebody like Harrison Ford, if you’re a conscious person, you can’t help but realize, ‘Oh my God, it worked out, I’m here doing scenes with Harrison Ford.'” Segel added, “Whatever voice is trying to tell me I could have done better is being overruled by reality.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas attends the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center on Nov. 10, 2025. (Disney/Jose Alvarado, Jr.)

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he’ll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin’s infant daughter. Then, the child’s godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There’s no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cast additions announced for Sam Mendes’ ‘The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event’
Cast additions announced for Sam Mendes’ ‘The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event’
Harris Dickinson is John Lennon in Columbia Pictures ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Chiabella James/Sony Pictures)

The cast for Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films just got bigger.

Sony has announced the latest additions to The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd [MOR-vith] Clark as John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton as Paul McCartney’s former girlfriend Jane Asher.

Also joining the cast is actor Farhan Akhtar, star of the Hindi-language film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, as musician Ravi Shankar, and Industry’s Harry Lawtey as the band’s original bass player, Stuart Sutcliffe.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, opening in April 2028, will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. It stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo’s wife Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison’s wife Pattie Boyd.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.