Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film ‘Strung’

Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film ‘Strung’

Chlöe in ‘Strung’ (Courtesy of Peacock)

Chlöe’s worlds of music and acting unite in the upcoming Peacock film Strung.

She plays Laila, “a talented violinist [who] takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family,” according to a press release.

A recently released trailer for the film shows Laila considering the position after being approached by the family matriarch, played by Lynn Whitfield. “We need somebody, a full-time live-in music tutor for my granddaughter,” Lynn’s character says while giving Laila a tour of the home.

“The type of money they paying, it’s the perfect opportunity,” Laila says as decides whether she should take the job.

Things take a turn when she’s introduced to the gifted Zuri, who emerges with a mask on her face and warns, “The Zulu believe if you die in your dreams, you die in real life. Be careful what you dream.”

“As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity,” the press release says of Laila.

“Something is wrong in that house,” Chlöe says in the trailer.

Strung premieres June 26 and also stars Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Coco Jones and Romy Woods.

“i’m fighting for my life!!!” Chlöe wrote on socials when announcing the film’s trailer.

In a statement, director Malcolm D. Lee said he was drawn to “the script’s twists and turns,” adding that the film combines “lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers” designed to keep viewers on edge.

He then concluded with a tease: “Prepare to be Strung…”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Milly Alcock fights to save dog Krypto in ‘Supergirl’ official trailer
Milly Alcock fights to save dog Krypto in ‘Supergirl’ official trailer
Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Supergirl official trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the full-length trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Tuesday.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The trailer opens to a video message that Kara receives from her cousin Superman.

“Hey, I was just touching base to see when you think you might be coming back. You know, I’m just worried that you’re not gonna find your stride here if you keep going off-world all the time, Kara,” Clark Kent says. “I’m worried you’re not going to find your people.”

“Yeah, well, that’s the thing, Clark. I have no people,” she says in return.

The trailer then follows the relationship between Kara and her pet dog, Krypto, establishing that he is her most important connection. That’s until Krypto is poisoned by henchmen of the film’s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. She discovers she must give him the antidote within three days, or she’ll lose him forever.

“You cannot give up on me,” Supergirl tells her beloved dog.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the movie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Maya Rudolph attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Maya!

Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Rudolph’s run in the production will be an eight-week limited engagement starting on April 28 and ending on June 20.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Rudolph adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Maya in costume as Mary as she finds a mirror that has the phrase, “You’re next, Maya,” written in all caps using red lipstick.

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch‘s John Cameron Mitchell is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. His final performance in the role will be April 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Untamed’ season 2 will take place in Hawaii
‘Untamed’ season 2 will take place in Hawaii
Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in ‘Untamed’ season 1. (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

We now know the location for Untamed season 2.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of the hit mystery thriller series will take place in Hawaii. Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are “excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”

According to its official logline, season 2 “follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer’s engagement report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.