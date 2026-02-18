Glen Powell wants to make ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’ with Nick Jonas

Glen Powell attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of A24’s ‘How To Make a Killing’ on Feb. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In early February Nick Jonas posted a video in which he revealed that, unbeknownst to him, the jeans that he wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — which had been lent to him by the brand — had previously been worn by his friend Glen Powell. He only learned this because in the pocket of the jeans was a used plane ticket with Glen’s name on it. He captioned the video “the brotherhood of the traveling pants?” and now Glen agrees it’d make a great movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Glen said Nick FaceTimed him to ask if he was OK with him posting the story. “I was like, ‘That is so random, yes,'” said Glen. “The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants, we have to make it something. I dunno, I loved it.”

When the interviewer suggested they turn it into a movie in which he and Nick co-star, Glen laughed and said, “Not no! Not no!” He added that Nick’s been very helpful to him while he’s preparing to portray a rock star in an upcoming Judd Apatow film.

“There’s no better friend to have in that scenario than Nick Jonas, that’s for sure,” he added.

Glen was one of the Jonas Brothers’ surprise guests during their show at Boston’s Fenway Park last summer, although he didn’t sing.

 

