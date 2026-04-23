Robert Irwin to host new spinoff series ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’

Robert Irwin to host new spinoff series ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’

Robert Irwin hosts ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.’ (Disney/Maarten De Boer)

Robert Irwin is taking his ballroom experience to the next level.

The conservationist, zookeeper, and TV presenter is set to host a new Dancing with the Stars spinoff series called Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

At Hulu’s second annual Get Real House event in Beverly Hills, California, on April 22, Irwin was announced as the host for the highly anticipated new show, which will aim to find the next pro dancer for the next season of DWTS.

Irwin was crowned the season 34 winner of DWTS with his pro dance partner Witney Carson. The duo quickly became a fan-favorite pair as they lit up the dance floor each week on the reality competition show.

The new series will feature 12 “up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” Disney Entertainment Television Publicity said in a press release.

Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mom Shirley Ballas, dubbed “The Queen of Latin,” will serve as judges on the show.

Returning pros will also appear as rotating mentors/guest judges.

BBC will produce the new show, while Conrad Green will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Hulu’s realityverse came together at the Get Real House on Wednesday to celebrate some of the platform’s beloved shows and talent.

In addition to the Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro reveal, the event gave fans a front-row seat to some of Hulu’s biggest announcements, exclusive first-looks and surprise moments.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will premiere July 13 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

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‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey seemingly confirm ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival
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Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

It looks like Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will be “Finishing the Hat” together in London. The two have seemingly confirmed that they’ll be co-starring in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Both of them shared an Instagram post that shows them in the Art Institute of Chicago, sitting in front of the Georges Seurat painting that inspired the musical: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.  It’s captioned, “All it has to be is good,” which is a lyric from the title song of the musical. No other details were announced.

The main characters in the musical, George and Dot, were originally played by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the 1984 Broadway production of the show.

In December, Deadline reported that the musical would be staged at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2027.

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‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

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Luke Thompson on telling Benedict’s love story in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Luke Thompson on telling Benedict’s love story in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

A certain second son is swept off his feet by a mystery woman at a masquerade ball in Bridgerton season 4.

The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton has made its way to Netflix. It finds Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) taking center stage as he falls for the resourceful housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Thompson told Good Morning America that Benedict has probably been running away from love for a long time.

“He’s someone who’s lost his dad very young and watched his mum mourn his dad. So, you can see why a loving relationship might look like something pretty terrifying to him,” Thompson said. “Because it’s sort of facing … the reality of life and death square in the face.”

Benedict is known for being something of a “rake” at the beginning of season 4. As the Bohemian second-born son, he has been loathe to settle down. But, “like any good coping mechanism,” Thompson said, being noncommittal has started to get old.

Still, the innocent nature of Benedict and Sophie’s coupling, Thompson said, makes for quite a surprising love story.

“He’s a character that, the way it’s written, has constantly got a lot of surprises,” Thompson said. “The innocence of this story, certainly the beginning, is not necessarily [what] I thought Benedict’s love story would look like. But, amazing. Because it really does make sense of his character.”

The first part of Bridgerton season 4 is available to watch now. Part two drops on Feb. 26. 

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