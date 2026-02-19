‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby’s son

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby’s son

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.’ (Netflix)

Like father, like son. The new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man reveals Barry Keoghan as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy’s notorious gangster Tommy Shelby, who has taken over the family business.

The clip shows Tommy returning to his old stomping grounds in Birmingham, England, seven years after the events of season 6. As his sister Ada puts it, Tommy’s son has been “running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

We eventually see Tommy coming face to face with his son and pouring a shot of whiskey. “Once, I nearly got f****** everything,” we hear Tommy say. “But ‘nearly’ doesn’t count.”

The movie trailer also shows Rebecca Ferguson as a mysterious new character and Tim Roth as a British fascist sympathizer.

Peaky Blinders the series originally ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie is set during World War II and finds Murphy’s Tommy “driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.”

Tom Harper directs the film from a script by Steven Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select theaters March 6 and debuts on Netflix March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

 At last we see the light.

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast for its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical, Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

“Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official Disney Studios Instagram account shared on Wednesday.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature.

There is currently no word on who will take on the role of villainous Mother Gothel, who was voiced by Donna Murphy in the original film.

Croft is best known for playing Raven in the DC Universe superhero series Titans, which ran from 2018-2023. She also starred in the 2023 Netflix film True Spirit.

In addition to his work in the Zombies films, Manheim is known for the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included “When Will My Life Begin?”, “Mother Knows Best” and “I’ve Got a Dream.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Clueless,’ ‘Inception’ and more to join National Film Registry
‘Clueless,’ ‘Inception’ and more to join National Film Registry
Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in ‘Clueless”, written and directed by Amy Heckerling and released on July 21, 1995, by Paramount Pictures. (CBS via Getty Images)

The Library or Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2025.

Its selections for last year, which were announced on Thursday, span from the silent film era to iconic Hollywood movies from the last 50 years. Among those selected for the registry are CluelessThe Karate Kid, Inception, Before Sunrise, The Truman Show, The Incredibles and Philadelphia.

Wes Anderson‘s The Grand Budapest Hotel is the most-recent film joining the collection, having debuted in 2014. The Library of Congress notes that making The Grand Budapest Hotel “included meticulous historical research at the Library of Congress” in order to create its visually striking scenery.

Some of the classic Hollywood selections include the 1954 musical White Christmas and the Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong-starring musical High Society, which features Grace Kelly in her final film.

There were four documentaries selected: Ken BurnsBrooklyn Bridge, Nancy Buirski’s The Loving Story, George Nierenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody and Danny Tedesco’s The Wrecking Crew.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 7,500 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

“When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation’s story,” the acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2025 National Film Registry:
The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
The Oath of the Sword (1914)
The Maid of McMillan (1916)
The Lady (1925)
Sparrows (1926)
Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
White Christmas (1954)
High Society (1956)
Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
The Thing (1982)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Karate Kid (1984)
Glory (1989)
Philadelphia (1993)
Before Sunrise (1995)
Clueless (1995)
The Truman Show (1998)
Frida (2002)
The Hours (2002)
The Incredibles (2004)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Inception (2010)
The Loving Story (2011)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 shares first-look photos, release window
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 shares first-look photos, release window
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the first look and release window for Ted Lasso season 4 has been revealed.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut in summer 2026. The streaming service also shared first-look photos of the new season, which is currently in production.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The new photos show off Ted standing outside an airplane with Rebecca (Waddingham); Ted at football practice with a new assistant coach, played by Reynolds; and Ted at the Crown & Anchor pub with his son, Henry, who has been recast and is now played by Feely.

Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March 2025. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.