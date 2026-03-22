Amanda Peet reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional essay

Amanda Peet reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional essay

Amanda Peet attends the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva “Fantasy Life” Screening at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI)

Amanda Peet is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis, which she learned of around the same time both of her parents were in hospice care.

In a personal essay published Saturday in The New Yorker, the actress detailed the difficult period, sharing that she had long been monitored closely due to having “dense” and “busy” breasts, which require extra screening.

“I had been seeing a breast surgeon every six months for checkups,” she wrote.

After a routine scan in late August showed an unusual ultrasound result, Peet said her doctor performed a biopsy that detected a tumor, which “appeared” small but required an MRI to determine “the extent of the disease.”

As she began planning the next steps in her treatment, Peet said her parents — who were “long divorced” and lived on “opposite coasts” — both entered hospice care. Her father died suddenly before she was able to reach him.

“Our mother’s had started in June, but our father’s was only a week in, so we hadn’t expected him to go first,” she wrote. “I flew to New York. I didn’t make it before my father took his last breath, but I got to see his body before it was taken from his apartment.” 

Peet, who is married to David Benioff and shares three children with him, said that upon returning to Los Angeles, she learned her stage 1 cancer was “hormone-receptor-positive” and “HER2-negative,” news that briefly made her feel “happier than I’d been pre-diagnosis, when I was just a regular person who didn’t have cancer.”

“But after about 10 minutes, I remembered that I still needed the MRI and regressed to baseline terror,” she wrote, explaining that her doctor told her the radiologist would also examine her lymph nodes and “the left side for any surprise findings,” with results expected within a week.

“It was dawning on me that cancer diagnoses come in a slow drip,” she wrote.

Doctors later found another mass in her breast that was determined to be benign, and she said her treatment would include a lumpectomy and radiation.

Concluding her essay, Peet shared tender moments of a bittersweet farewell with her mother, who had battled Parkinson’s disease, recalling the final moments they shared together.

“The morphine was taking forever to kick in, and she was looking at the ceiling and whimpering, so I climbed onto her rented hospital bed to get in her line of vision,” she wrote. “We locked eyes and she quieted down, and then she and I continued to stare at each other for what felt like several minutes.”

She added, “I wasn’t sure whether my mom knew that she was looking at me or whether I was just a constellation of interesting, disembodied shapes. I said ‘howdy doodle’ — that’s how she often greeted me. But then I realized that she was communing without words, and I followed suit. Time was running out, and, besides, I had already told her everything.”

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‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
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We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $88 million
2. David — $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid — $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 — $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good — $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme — $875,000
9. Hamnet — $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $600,000

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

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In brief: ‘Scarpetta’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Scarpetta’ official trailer and more

Nicole Kidman’s latest show has debuted its official trailer. Prime Video has released the new trailer for its crime thriller series Scarpetta. Kidman stars alongside an ensemble that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose. The new show, which is based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling books, premieres on March 11 …

The Scrubs reboot is coming very soon. ABC has released the trailer for the first season of its revival of the beloved comedy series. The show premieres its first two episodes on Feb. 25. This revival picks back up in the modern day and reunites the original cast of Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid …

The official trailer for Vladimir has arrived. Netflix has shared the new trailer for the upcoming limited series starring Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall. It premieres all eight of its episodes on March 5. Vladimir follows what happens when a professor becomes fixated on her magnetic new colleague …

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Seth MacFarlane wins inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from Nielsen
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Seth MacFarlane attends ‘The Naked Gun’ New York premiere on July 28, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It seems today, that all we see, is violence in movies and Seth MacFarlane on TV. As long as you’re watching TV on streaming services, that is.

MacFarlane has been named the winner of the inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from the media audience measurement firm Nielsen. This award was given as part of the company’s annual Audience Rated Television Entertainment of the Year Awards, or the ARTEY Awards, which recognize the most-watched streaming titles of the year.

The honor of Streaming Icon of the Year recognizes a creator, actor, producer or writer whose body of work drives significant viewership across many platforms, according to Nielsen.

MacFarlane’s catalog of TV shows and films contributed majorly to his win. In all, they generated over 60 billion viewing minutes across multiple platforms, which Nielsen notes would be equivalent to 116,000 years.

Among his many shows and films, it was Family Guy that contributed greatly to MacFarlane’s win. The show was the second most-watched adult animation show of 2025 and the #7 streaming program overall. It charted in the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts for 37 weeks in 2025. American Dad! also contributed to his win, as the #3 most-watched adult animation streaming title of the year.

“I want to thank Nielsen for this Streaming Icon Award,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “It’s a high honor to receive the first prize in show business that isn’t determined by quality.”

As for some of the other big winners at the 2025 ARTEY Awards, Bluey was the top overall program and the top acquired program with 45.2 billion minutes streamed. Stranger Things was the top original streaming program, while KPop Demon Hunters won for top kids movie.

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