Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more

Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more

Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Saloma Andrea, McCall Dapron, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo and Chandler Higginson Brooks attend Hulu’s Get Real House event, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Maya Dehlin/Disney)

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show based in California, a new reality show from Khloe Kardashian and a new season of Project Runway were among the new projects announced Wednesday at Hulu’s second Get Real House event

The event, hosted by talk show host and actor Scott Evans, delivered a series of announcements about Hulu’s upcoming unscripted slate.

Here are some of the upcoming new shows coming to Hulu:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County
The show that originated in Utah will air a new installment this year featuring a group of young moms in Orange County, California.

The moms “collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo,” according to a show description.

The series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

Project Runway
Model Heidi Klum will return for a new season of Project Runway in July.

Twenty-two designers will compete for a chance to take their fashion careers to the next level, according to a press release from Disney Entertainment Television Publicity.

The upcoming new season will feature a crossover with some of the Dancing with the Stars cast members, who will hit the Runway catwalk. 

Project Runway will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ and Freeform on July 9.

The Girls from executive producer Khloé Kardashian
Many may know Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians, but the reality star and entrepreneur is stepping behind the camera for the new reality series The Girls.

As an executive producer, Kardashian is bringing a new show to Hulu about her “inner circle of real-life besties” as they raise children and run businesses and survive “brutally honest group chats.”

The Mob hosted by Parker Posey
A new reality competition series The Mob will also be coming to Hulu, with Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey as host.

The series will send a group of celebs to an Italian villa where they will “shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” a press release says.

“Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive,” the press release adds. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Miley Cyrus sings with Elmo on new episode of ‘Sesame Street’
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Miley Cyrus on volume two of reimagined ‘Sesame Street.’ (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop)

Miley Cyrus knows how to get to Sesame Street.

The singer is the special guest for volume two of the reimagined Sesame Street, which drops Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

She appears in the “Elmo’s Toy Swap” episode as Elmo learns there’s “no wrong way to play.” In a clip posted to Instagram, we see Miley singing a song about imagination with Elmo and friends.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The scene then cuts back to the toy swap, where Miley holds up a sparkly high heel. “Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is airing in three volumes. The first volume debuted last November.

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‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4
‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The ton bid farewell to a beloved character in the newly-released second part of Bridgerton season 4.

Lord John Stirling, the husband of Francesca Bridgerton, dies in the sixth episode of the fourth season. While fans of Julia Quinn’s book series anticipated this at some point, no one knew exactly when it would occur. ABC Audio spoke with actors Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd, who portray the couple, about the fate of John.

“It’s interesting, because we knew it was coming for quite a while,” Dodd said. “You’re getting these scripts come in and you’re like, ‘OK, we have another episode, we have another episode.’ And, obviously, it is not something that the characters are aware of. So you try not to focus on it too much.”

Still, Dodd said she and Alli “really wanted to make sure that the time that we had, we really invested in those two characters.” They wanted to make “sure that it was going to be devastating to lose you,” Dodd continued, speaking directly to Alli.

Alli says the season was not shot in order, so the day he filmed John’s death scene was actually not his final day on the Bridgerton set.

“We shot that scene quite early on, and so it didn’t feel like it was the end,” Alli said. “Which, kudos to the guys who wrote the schedule, because it just felt like we got it out of the way, and we can now just enjoy the time left that we have with John.”

As for what it was like to channel Francesca’s grief, Dodd said, “a lot of those those scenes are a gift to get as an actor.”

“You really get to emote and it can be quite a cathartic experience,” Dodd said, calling her scenes in the episodes after his death “really lovely” but also “quite demanding.”

“But fun as well, in a psychotic actor way,” Dodd continued. “A couple of them were quite exhausting and I just wanted to make sure that we did John justice.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Van Der Beek remembered by ‘Dawson’s Creek’ costars and more celebrities
James Van Der Beek remembered by ‘Dawson’s Creek’ costars and more celebrities
James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images)

Stars of Dawson’s Creek are paying tribute to James Van Der Beek following his death.

The 48-year-old actor, who is known for playing the show’s titular character, Dawson Leery, died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.

Upon the news of his death, actors who starred alongside Van Der Beek in the hit WB teen drama, including Katie Holmes, Mary-Margaret Humes and Busy Philipps, took to social media to remember the actor.

Holmes shared a photo of a handwritten letter to Van Der Beek on Instagram, captioning the photo, “I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

Philipps, who portrayed Audrey Liddell, wrote in her social media tribute: “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”

She went on to say she is “heartbroken” for Van Der Beek’s wife and children, and urged others to help them out via their GoFundMe.

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say,” she added. “i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

Humes, who played Van Der Beek’s TV mom in the show, shared photos of herself with Van Der Beek and wrote she is at a “loss for words.”

“James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends … please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”

The official Instagram page for Dawson’s Creek via Sony Pictures also addressed Van Der Beek’s death and remembered the actor for his iconic role as Leery.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Van Der Beek,” the show said. “His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Additionally, stars across Hollywood began paying tribute to Van Der Beek and took to the comments section of his Instagram post to remember him, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” Gellar commented on Van Der Beek’s Instagram post. “While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** cancer.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.