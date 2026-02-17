Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after allegedly assaulting two men, according to police.

He is facing two counts of simple battery, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

Investigators say LaBeouf allegedly assaulted the two men outside a business on Royal Street.

“At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted,” police stated. “Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business.”

According to the statement, a staff member at the Royal Street business tried to remove LaBeouf, 39, from the establishment, and once outside, the actor allegedly struck one of the victims with “closed fists” several times.

Police said the Transformers star then left the area but returned and allegedly continued to act aggressively, at which point “multiple” people tried to restrain him.

“He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” the department stated. “LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose.”

According to police, LaBeouf was then restrained again and “held down” until officers arrived on the scene. The department said the actor was later taken to a hospital “for treatment of unspecified injuries” before being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The incident occurred amid Lundi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

ABC News has reached out to LaBeouf’s representative for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner’s children speak out after Nick Reiner’s arrest on murder charges
Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner’s children speak out after Nick Reiner’s arrest on murder charges
Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner, March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, the children of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner, are speaking out for the first time after their brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested for allegedly killing their parents.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said in a statement released by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally…, married in 1989 and shared three children. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailers for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and more debut during Super Bowl
New trailers for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and more debut during Super Bowl
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ was among several upcoming films teased during the Super Bowl. (Disney)

With a stacked slate of films ahead in the year 2026, some studios chose the biggest stage in television, the Super Bowl, to give audiences a look at upcoming films.

Here are some of the film trailers that aired during the Super Bowl:

Disclosure DayJust before kick-off, Disclosure Day, an upcoming project directed by Steven Spielberg aired, giving the first glimpse at the science-fiction thriller. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more star in the film, due in theaters June 12.  A synopsis reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu: The film got a brief Big Game spot, airing during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, giving us an early taste of director Jon Favreau‘s upcoming Star Wars movie. The project, due out May 22, will see Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young apprentice Grogu face off against the Imperial Remnant. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

New Netflix look stars Brad Pitt: Netflix aired an advertisement starring Brad Pitt back in form as Cliff Booth, the role that won him an Oscar in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Variety, the new look is attached to the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher. ABC News has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Project Hail Mary: A final trailer was released Sunday for the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and hitting theaters on March 20. The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there. Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the movie.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $88 million
2. David — $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid — $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 — $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good — $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme — $875,000
9. Hamnet — $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $600,000

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.