Amy Adams, Javier Bardem star in ‘Cape Fear’ limited series trailer

Amy Adams, Javier Bardem star in ‘Cape Fear’ limited series trailer

Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in ‘Cape Fear.’ (Apple TV)

The official trailer for the Cape Fear limited series adaptation has arrived.

Apple TV released the trailer for its psychological horror thriller based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners. It’s also based on the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991.

Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson star in the new series, which has Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers.

“A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance,” according to an official description of the show.

The trailer starts with Bardem’s Max Cady, fresh out of prison, staring intently at someone.

“Let me ask you a question,” he says. “What is your worst fear?”

Later in the trailer we see him approach Adams’ Anna at an event.

“I had a good life once, too,” he tells her. “Are you afraid of me?”

Anna scoffs, before she says, “Why would I be afraid of you?” The trailer then cuts to Anna speaking with her husband, Tom.

“Is there any way Max could know about what we did?” she asks.

Cape Fear premieres its first two episodes to Apple TV on June 5. It will release a new episode every Friday through the finale on July 31.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
Lachlan Quarmby, Roan Curtis, Maria March, Jill Hennessy, Bethany Joy Lenz, Mila Morgan and Benjamin Ayres attend ‘When Calls the Heart’ and ‘Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration’ in West Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to When Calls the Heart, premieres Saturday on Hallmark+, and star Jill Hennessy thinks it provides “a little bit of an escape.”

Hope Valley: 1874 follows Rebecca Clarke and her daughter, who settle in a Western Canadian frontier town where Hennessy’s character, Hattie Quinn, runs the trading post. “She’s sort of the go-between and the hub of all these people,” Hennessy tells ABC Audio of Hattie, who’s a widow and single mother.

“She’s sorta used to living on her own, but deeply afraid of her daughter moving off, trying not to confront how scared she is: ‘Oh my gosh, but what will I do when she leaves me?'”

Hennessy says Hope Valley will please When Calls the Heart fans aka Hearties, while offering some key differences.

“In this show, I think they’re gonna get all of the warmth and the romance aspect, in a structure, though, that goes a little broader, can be a little darker, a little more gritty,” she explains.

She adds that the series has “a lot of focus on women’s relationships, and women and men in a friendship/survival kind of way, where there’s no competition, there’s no bitterness, and people are just trying to make it through the day.”

Hennessy, a veteran of shows like Law & Order, Crossing Jordan and Yellowstone, says there’s a “sweetness” to Hope Valley, which she says is “so nice to go to … with everything that’s happening in the world.”

“Even as an actor … it’s kind of nice to get there, and put on the petticoat and the corset, and work with nice people,” she adds. “This is just one of the nicest casts. It is very appealing. It’s a nice — how can I say? — a little bit of an escape.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Terrifier’ star Lauren LaVera on her new horror film, ‘Twisted’
‘Terrifier’ star Lauren LaVera on her new horror film, ‘Twisted’
Lauren LaVera in ‘Twisted.’ (Republic Pictures)

A savvy scammer meets a surgeon with a sick sense of morality in the new horror movie Twisted. Lauren LaVera stars as a scam artist who tangles with a neurosurgeon played by Djimon Hounsou.

LaVera, best known for her role in the ultra-bloody Terrifier franchise, is no stranger to the horror genre.

“I don’t know what it is about me that directors want to just throw all the blood on me,” LaVera told ABC Audio.

LaVera’s first major role in the industry came on the set of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split, where she played a body double for Anya Taylor-Joy.

“I was terrified, because I love M. Night Shyamalan,” LaVera said.

She said The Sixth Sense director would often bring her behind the camera to observe the directing process.

“Seeing that kind of passion for this art form really influenced me,” LaVera said. “I saw that you can be this kind person and this incredible artist at the same time.”

In Twisted, LaVera tackles a morally complex character in Paloma, a grifter who attempts to sell rented properties to unsuspecting buyers — until she crosses Hounsou’s Dr. Robert Kezian, who’s on a mission to bring his dead wife back from the grave.

LaVera said Paloma isn’t so different from her Terrifier character, Sienna.

“If we’re using these two women on opposite ends of the moral spectrum — they just had different upbringings. And it’s kind of like that nature versus nurture.”

Another similarity between Terrifier and Twisted is an emphasis on practical horror effects.

“It’s like assisted acting,” said LaVera. “When you have practicals, you can literally see what’s happening in the scene, and that will help influence your reaction to that.”

But it is still gross, she said: “I do not like being covered in blood. Especially when it’s sticky.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards
Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards
Viola Davis attends the Academy Museum 5th annual gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The NAACP announced Thursday that Viola Davis will be the recipient of the prestigious Chairman’s Award. 

She’ll receive the honor at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28. 

“The Chairman’s Award honors individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” according to the announcement.

“Viola Davis is a generational talent who has commanded audiences with her powerful and transcending performances,” Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said. “Through a career defined by excellence and courage, she has used her platform to work towards opportunity and equity, crafting an undeniable legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating her and the trailblazing path she has created for herself, and others to follow.”

Past award recipients include Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Davis, who holds EGOT status, is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in the action-thriller G20.

The public can vote to determine winners in select categories. Voting ends Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.