Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.
A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.
Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.
Netflix has released the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 5. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work.
This season, Emily faces new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.
“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
The trailer finds Emily getting closer to her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), all the while yearning for her Parisian lifestyle.
“Rome is so new and exciting, but I have built a life for myself in Paris, and everything is just going on without me,” Emily says.
We then see flashes of scenes featuring Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), and ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) seeming rather flirty with each other.
Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.
Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, SamuelArnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.
All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiere Dec. 18 on Netflix.
Darth Maul takes center stage in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.
Disney has announced that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on April 6. The teaser trailer and poster for the series also debuted on Thursday.
The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild “his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire,” according to an official synopsis. “There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”
Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.
“We have all been made to suffer,” Maul says in the teaser trailer. “We survive but do not live.”
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.
Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and SteveBlum as Icarus.
Xolo Maridueña has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.
Netflix has announced that the Cobra Kai star has been cast as Portgas D. Ace in the upcoming third season of the series.
One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Maridueña joins the previously announced cast member Cole Escola, who is set to play Bon Clay in the upcoming season. Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.
The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.
Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.
Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and IanStokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.