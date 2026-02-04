Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois bar owner

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office released this image of a man in connection with a homicide, Feb. 2, 2026, in rural Momence near the Illinois/Indiana border. (Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office)

(KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill.) — A man has been arrested in the death of a bar owner who was fatally shot Monday morning near the Illinois-Indiana state border.

Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was arrested Tuesday in Indiana as he was exiting his residence, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Burkes is now being held in Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, where he will face charges, authorities said.

Burkes is accused of killing Courtney Drysdale, 30, while she was preparing to open the bar just before 11 a.m., when a suspect entered the bar, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, according to the sheriff’s office.

Despite Drysdale’s cooperation, the suspect allegedly shot her twice “execution style,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said at a press conference Tuesday.

Before fleeing, the suspect attempted to remove what he believed was a digital recording device from a wall, but investigators were able to recover video evidence, Downey said.

“This type of violent behavior has no place in our society, and I am extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from the public, the media as well as our partners in the criminal justice system near and far,” Downey said in a statement after the arrest.  

“I want to praise, not only the extraordinary efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the FBI, the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Hammond Police Department on this quick and peaceful apprehension, but I want to commend the community-at-large for coming together and providing quantities of tips and information that ultimately led to this swift arrest,” said Downey.  

DHS launches ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ enforcement action in Maine
ICE Police and Immigration & Deportation (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security has now picked another state on which to focus its immigration enforcement action: Maine.

On Wednesday, DHS launched “Operation Catch of the Day” — an operation targeting criminal illegal migrants in the state, according to a DHS spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

DOJ looks to dismiss lawsuit filed by ex-prosecutor Maurene Comey over her firing
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department will seek to move or dismiss a lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Maurene Comey over her “unlawful and unconstitutional” firing from the office where she prosecuted Sean Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell and other high-profile defendants, according to a new court filing.

The daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, Maurene Comey was considered a star trial lawyer in the Manhattan prosecutor’s office but was abruptly fired in July.  Her lawsuit, filed in September, said that “Defendants did not identify any cause or provide Ms. Comey any due process for her removal.”

The DOJ’s filing said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York recused itself from the case, which will now be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, which is led by a loyalist of President Donald Trump with no prior experience as a prosecutor.

The government was supposed to respond to Comey’s lawsuit by Nov. 21 but the new office assigned to the case asked for an extension “to familiarize ourselves with this matter.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York sought a response deadline of Dec. 15, by which time it would either answer the complaint or seek to dismiss it, the filing said.  The filing also indicated that the office would try to move Comey’s suit out of Manhattan.

The Northern District office is led by John Sarcone, whose legitimacy to serve as acting U.S. attorney is being challenged by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Sarcone is investigating James for allegedly violating President Trump’s civil rights after she successfully sued Trump over a decade’s worth of business fraud.

Comey alleged she was fired with “no legitimate explanation” and “solely or substantially because her father is James Comey,” who himself is being prosecuted by a U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia on charges of lying to Congress. The elder Comey has denied all charges.

“In addition to her fundamental constitutional rights, Ms. Comey had statutory protections under the Civil Service Reform Act that governed how and why she could be terminated, including specific prohibitions against termination for discriminatory reasons such as political affiliation. Her termination violated every one of those protections,” Maurene Comey’s lawsuit said.

1st defendant sentenced in NBA gambling scheme gets 2 years in prison
Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat in action against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Kaseya Center on February 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN) — A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down a two-year prison sentence Wednesday to a gambler who prosecutors say defrauded sports betting platforms by using non-public information to place highly profitable wagers tied to the performance of NBA players allegedly in on the scheme.

Timothy McCormack is the first defendant to be sentenced for his role in a sweeping conspiracy allegedly involving former NBA players Terry Rozier and Jontay Porter that McCormack blamed on a gambling addiction.

“I’ve struggled with a gambling addiction for more than half my life,” McCormack said.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall expressed some sympathy. “He has an addiction,” she said.  “I don’t believe the conduct Mr. McCormack engaged in defines him.”

The judge also agreed with federal prosecutors that McCormack undermined the integrity in sports.

“There is no question this is a serious crime,” DeArcy Hall said. “Sports matters to me as an individual, as it should to society.”

The sentence fell below the four-year sentence the government sought.

A federal prosecutor conceded McCormack was “not as culpable as some of his co-conspirators” but said he contributed to a “cold, hard fraud.”

“Without people like the defendant, these schemes can’t work,” the prosecutor, David Berman, told the judge.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Chartier pushed for a sentence without prison time.

“He was a degenerate gambler,” Chartier said. “It’s one of the ones you could make a movie about.” 

Chartier said the betting platforms are “thriving” off of people like his client and told reporters there is “absolutely” some irony in the fact those betting platforms are considered victims in the case.

Porter, a former Toronto Raptor player, pleaded guilty in 2024 to a single count of wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a gambling scheme. He was banned for life from the league and is awaiting sentencing.

Former Miami Heat star Rozier faces federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty.

McCormack must report to prison April 20. He then must serve a year of supervised release during which time the judge said he is prohibited from gambling. The judge omitted a secondary prohibition on traveling to a casino, finding it unnecessary.

“Gambling is available on anybody’s phone,” DeArcy Hall said.

An NBA memo from October obtained by ABC News said, “With sports betting now occupying such a significant part of the current sports landscape, every effort must be made to ensure that players, coaches, and other NBA personnel are fully aware of the dire risks that gambling can impose upon their careers and livelihoods; that our injury disclosure rules are appropriate; and that players are protected from harassment from bettors.”

