Lionsgate announces early screenings of Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael arrives in theaters nationwide on April 24, but there’s an opportunity to see the film before its wide release.

Early access screenings of Michael will be held April 22, according to Lionsgate, allowing fans to watch the film in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby.

The film captures the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier and Miles Teller also help in telling the King of Pop’s story.

“For Michael Jackson’s fans, Michael is the cinematic event they’ve been waiting for—the movie captures both the soul and the spectacle of the boy who became the King of Pop,” Kevin Grayson, president of Worldwide Distribution for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “These early access screenings, in IMAX and premium large formats, will immerse audiences in the electrifying performances and bring the power of Michael Jackson’s iconic music to life. It’s the perfect way to be the first to see the movie.”

Tickets for early screenings will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.  

‘Heated Rivalry’’s Connor Storrie joined by Hudson Williams, Olympic hockey stars in ‘SNL’ debut
Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Mumford & Sons, host Connor Storrie, and Sarah Sherman during Promos on Thursday, February 26, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend where, much to the delight of the show’s fans, he was joined by his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Williams’ surprise appearance came during a sketch about a man proposing to his girlfriend at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, only to get turned down.

As the couple, played by Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska, dissect their relationship, Storrie, Mikey Day and Ben Marshall are having the time of their lives skating behind them, which distracts Brennan.

Midway through the sketch, Day announces, “oh my gosh you guys, look who finally showed up,” with Storrie excitedly shouting, “Hudson,” resulting in the audience going wild. Hudson then says, “Sorry I’m late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who’s ready to skate their butts off?”

But Williams wasn’t the only guest of the evening. During the monologue, Storrie was joined by USA men’s hockey stars Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes and USA women’s hockey stars Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, although the latter got much louder applause.

Keller and Knight poked fun at Donald Trump’s slight on the women’s team after the men’s win, with Knight joking, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” before Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.” 

Elsewhere in the show, Storrie got a chance to show off his well sculpted body in a sketch where he played a stripper committed to dancing at a bachelorette party, despite being hit by a car. He also wound up without clothes in a sketch cut for time about new car door handles. In another sketch cut for time, Storrie played Armie Hammer, one of many stars blaming their bad behavior on Tourette syndrome.

Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute
Rob Reiner attends the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Turner Classic Movies has set a day to honor the life of the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The TV network is going to honor the legacy of Reiner’s life and career with a programming tribute featuring a slate of his movies on Jan. 28, 2026. It will be headlined by the network’s special premiere presentation of The Princess Bride.

The day of programming, which will be billed as TCM Remembers Rob Reiner, will also feature his films When Harry Met Sally…, Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap.

According to a press release from TCM, Reiner was a longtime friend of the network who passionately advocated for film preservation. His career started with his Emmy-winning performance on the sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct films that spanned multiple genres.

“With This is Spinal Tap Rob began an extraordinary 11-year run that rivals the finest directors in Hollywood history: He made The Sure Thing, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. “The profound sense of loss we’re all feeling is heightened by Rob’s lofty standing in Hollywood, he was universally loved inside the entertainment industry.”

While Mankiewicz said he didn’t know Reiner as well as he would have liked, “he always made me feel like we had been pals for decades. Rob’s character was defined by the qualities we see in those films: kindness, decency, humor, compassion, and most of all, a belief in humanity.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Dec. 14 in their Los Angeles home. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for their murders. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ (Murray Close/Getty Images)

The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.

Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation and comment.

Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.

Joseph Zada leads this new film’s star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

