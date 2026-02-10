Netflix shares ‘One Piece’ season 2 official trailer

Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Tuesday, exactly one month before it debuts on Netflix. Additionally, the streaming service released new photos from the season and a letter from the manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, which he personally penned for the fans.

“It’s almost ready!! With Season 1, we faced the world’s question head-on: ‘Can One Piece really be adapted into live-action?!’ — and the answer spoke for itself,” Oda wrote. “Together with the stellar production team that delivered those brilliant results, we bring you season 2, which will head into the Grand Line, the most formidable sea in the world. In other words, all the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered.”

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary dies at 78
Anthony Geary accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for ‘General Hospital’ during the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California. (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

General Hospital star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC. He was 78.

The soap opera star was known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.

Fans remember Geary’s Luke Spencer for being quirky, impulsive, brash and sassy, which made him one of daytime TV’s most iconic characters.

Geary’s longtime role as Luke Spencer began in 1978. He played the iconic soap opera character on TV until 2015.

“He was not created to be a heroic character,” Geary told Nightline in 2015. “He was created to be an anti-hero and I have treasured the anti-side of the hero and pushed it for a long time.”

“He’s not a white hat or a black hat, he’s all shades of grey,” he continued. “And that has been the saving grace of playing him all these years.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

They have been changed for good.

Friday’s release of the second and final Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, has stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bidding farewell to their beloved characters.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Erivo writes on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from set. “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continues. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Ariana posted her own slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos, captioning it, “thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good has already made $30.8 million in previews at the box office.

