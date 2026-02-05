In brief: Pedro Pascal joins Todd Haynes’ film ‘De Noche’ and more

Pedro Pascal saves the day. The actor has joined Todd Haynes‘ upcoming film De Noche. Pascal joins the cast of the movie in the role that Joaquin Phoenix exited last year. The love story will also star Danny Ramirez as Pascal’s detective character’s younger lover. Pascal took to Instagram to share the news of his casting. “De nada. #DeNoche #ToddHaynes,” Pascal captioned a photo carousel filled with stills from other Haynes films …

Joshua Jackson is set to star in a new series on HBO Max. Deadline reports that the actor will lead the cast of How To Survive Without Me alongside Ray Romano. The drama pilot follows what happens when a family’s matriarch passes away …

Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined director Mike Flanagan‘s upcoming The Exorcist film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ejiofor joins Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe and Diane Lane in the new movie, which is promised to be a “fresh and bold” take on the classic material …

‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses $1 billion gross
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Happy New Year from Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the first #1 movie of 2026.

James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi sequel spends a third week on top of the box office, taking in another $40 million over the first weekend of the new year, according to Box Office Mojo. On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the threequel had passed the $1 billion mark globally.

Another Disney billion-dollar grosser, Zootopia 2, remained at #2, bringing in another $19 million, while Sydney Sweeney‘s The Housemaid rose to #3, earning just under $15 million.

Timothée Chalamet‘s ping pong drama Marty Supreme was #4, taking in $12.6 million. Having grossed $56 million in North America so far, it’s among the best-performing movies ever released by independent studio A24, known for films like The Brutalist, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $40 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $19 million
3. The Housemaid –– $14.9 million
4. Marty Supreme — $12.6 million
5. Anaconda — $10 million
6. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $8.2 million
7. David — $8 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $5.8 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $3.2 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $2.7 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing movie star
Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Zoe Saldaña has dethroned Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing movie star.

This switch up in the box office leaderboard is thanks to Saldaña’s starring role as Neytiri in the Avatar films.

The latest film in James Cameron‘s sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, crossed $1.23 billion at the worldwide box office on Monday, according to The Numbers, a film industry data site that tracks box office revenue. This took Saldaña to the top of the list of highest-grossing movie stars, with a total of $16,859,193,100.

Johansson is currently at #2 on the list, with a grand total of $16,435,483,784, respectively.

In addition to playing the female lead in all three of Cameron’s Avatar films, Saldaña starred as Gamora in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the juggernauts Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She played the character in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well.

Additionally, she has starred in a couple other major franchises — including three Star Trek movies and the 2003 smash-hit Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Johansson, who starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU, finds many of her highest-grossing titles tied to playing that superhero. Like Saldaña, Johansson also starred in Infinity War and Endgame, as well as the three other Avengers films, two Captain America movies and Iron Man 2.

After her starring role in 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth, she went from third place to first on the highest-grossing movie star list. At the time, she had surpassed Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. for the title. Saldaña now surpasses all three of those actors.

The rest of the top 10 includes Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

