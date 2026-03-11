Billie Eilish in talks to make movie acting debut in ‘The Bell Jar’
After winning multiple Oscars for movie songs, Billie Eilish may get a chance to compete in the acting categories.
ABC Audio has learned that Billie is in talks to make her film debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. Plath, a poet and author who died by suicide at age 30, wrote The Bell Jar in 1963 under a pseudonym. The semi-autobiographical novel was published a month before her death.
Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write the screenplay and direct the film; it’s not clear which role Billie will play.
Deadline was the first to report the news.
Billie got good reviews for her acting debut, which came in the 2023 Prime Video series Swarm. Her concert documentary HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), which she co-directed with James Cameron, arrives in theaters May 8.
With the Tomb Raider reboot series officially in production, Amazon MGM Studios has released a first-look image of the former Game of Thrones star looking the part of the iconic video game character.
Turner looks ready for adventure, sporting a green tank top, black shorts, red-tinted sunglasses and Croft’s signature gun holsters.
The series, from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. It’s set to air on Prime Video.
Turner is the latest actress to take on the role of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie previously played the part in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, 2003’s The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander took over the role in the 2018 reboot, Tomb Raider.
Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.
Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with bladder cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.
Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018.
Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”
Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.
He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.
Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.
Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.
“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”
Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.
A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.
The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.
Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.
A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.
“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.
There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.
“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.
Reiner and Singer got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.