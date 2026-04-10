Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons

Trinity Bliss stars as Tuk Sully in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (Disney)

Trinity Bliss joined the world of Avatar when she was only 7 years old.

The 16-year-old actress has spent the better part of her life training, filming and promoting her breakout role as Tuk Sully, the youngest child of Neytiri and Jake Sully, in both Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The latter film is now available to watch on all digital platforms.

“I have grown up with her, and she’s just such a big part of me and she’ll live in me forever because of that,” Bliss said. “I just saw myself in her in so many ways and I think that was, like, an exciting thing about discovering in her and through her and who she is from the training process to filming.”

Bliss relates to Tuk being the youngest child in the Sully family.

“We both just want to keep up with the older kids, and prove our worth and not be underestimated,” Bliss said. “She’s much more fearless than me, and I wish I could embody that. But even just the fact that she’s mixed race, I saw myself in her in so many ways.”

It’s no secret that Bliss wants to continue Tuk’s story in two more potential Avatar sequels. She says Tuk has been “stuck in this time capsule of being 8 and 9” while she was able to age in real life.

“I would just love to explore her in Avatar 4 and 5, and just see who she is as a teenager and who she evolves into, especially because in the time jump that happens in [Avatar] 4, so much happens to our characters that makes them grow so much in ways they really shouldn’t have to, but in ways that are also so important to who they are,” Bliss said. “I’m so excited at the idea of getting to see her in that way and play her at the age I’m at now.”

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