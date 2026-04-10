Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 5 key art. (Courtesy of FX Networks)

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”

They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of ﻿Welcome to Wrexham﻿ will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ star Trinity Bliss teases time jump in potential ‘Avatar’ sequels
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ star Trinity Bliss teases time jump in potential ‘Avatar’ sequels
Trinity Bliss stars as Tuk Sully in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (Disney)

Trinity Bliss joined the world of Avatar when she was only 7 years old.

The 16-year-old actress has spent the better part of her life training, filming and promoting her breakout role as Tuk Sully, the youngest child of Neytiri and Jake Sully, in both Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The latter film is now available to watch on all digital platforms.

“I have grown up with her, and she’s just such a big part of me and she’ll live in me forever because of that,” Bliss said. “I just saw myself in her in so many ways and I think that was, like, an exciting thing about discovering in her and through her and who she is from the training process to filming.”

Bliss relates to Tuk being the youngest child in the Sully family.

“We both just want to keep up with the older kids, and prove our worth and not be underestimated,” Bliss said. “She’s much more fearless than me, and I wish I could embody that. But even just the fact that she’s mixed race, I saw myself in her in so many ways.”

It’s no secret that Bliss wants to continue Tuk’s story in two more potential Avatar sequels. She says Tuk has been “stuck in this time capsule of being 8 and 9” while she was able to age in real life.

“I would just love to explore her in Avatar 4 and 5, and just see who she is as a teenager and who she evolves into, especially because in the time jump that happens in [Avatar] 4, so much happens to our characters that makes them grow so much in ways they really shouldn’t have to, but in ways that are also so important to who they are,” Bliss said. “I’m so excited at the idea of getting to see her in that way and play her at the age I’m at now.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in ‘Project Hail Mary’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

For many movie fans, their weekend project was going to see Project Hail Mary.

The Ryan Gosling sci-fi flick brought in $80.58 million in its opening weekend to debut at #1. According to Variety those numbers make Project Hail Mary the biggest debut of 2026 so far, and also the biggest ever opening for Amazon MGM, surpassing 2023’s Creed III, which brought in $58 million in its debut week.

Disney’s Hoppers, which has spent the last two weeks in the top spot, slipped to #2 with $18 million, followed by the Indian Hindi-language thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge at #3 with a $9.57 million debut. The horror flick Ready or Not 2: Here I Come debuted at #4 with just over $9 million.

Reminders of Him rounds at the top 5 with $8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office 
1. Project Hail Mary – $80.58 million
2. Hoppers – $18 million 
3. Dhurandhar The Revenge – $9.57 million
4. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – $9.1 million
5. Reminders of Him – $8 million
6. Scream 7 – $4.3 million
7. GOAT – $3.5 million
8. Undertone – $3 million
9. Wuthering Heights – $475,000 
10. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $280,000

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ gets premiere date, season 2 renewal
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ gets premiere date, season 2 renewal
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle.’ (Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

The Legally Blonde prequel series Elle is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of the show months ahead of its first season’s debut.

Season 1 of Elle follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as a young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

Witherspoon continued, saying she believes the show’s themes “of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike.”

“Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!” Witherspoon said.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also executive produce. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes of season 1 and also executive produces.

Also starring in season 1 are June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

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