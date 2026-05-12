‘Fourth Wing’ officially coming to Prime Video

‘Fourth Wing’ officially coming to Prime Video

(L-R) Meredith Averill, Michael B. Jordan, Rebecca Yarros and Lisa Joy. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Fourth Wing is taking flight.

The screen adaptation of the popular romantasy book by Rebecca Yarros has been ordered to series by Prime Video.

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is executive producing, along with Yarros and showrunner Meredith Averill. Lisa Joy will direct the first episode.

“I’m thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Yarros said in a statement.

Fourth Wing follows the story of Violet Sorrengail, who is forced to enroll at Basgiath War College, where she joins hundreds of candidates working toward becoming elite dragon riders.

Amazon MGM Studios and Jordan’s Outlier Society acquired the rights to the books around the time the first book was released in 2023. There have since been two other books in the series, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm.

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‘Harry Potter’ HBO series renewed for season 2 months ahead of premiere
‘Harry Potter’ HBO series renewed for season 2 months ahead of premiere
Dominic McLaughlin stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’ (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

Accio, season 2!

HBO has renewed its upcoming Harry Potter series for a second season. This renewal announcement comes months ahead of the debut of the show’s first season. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

Additionally, Succession‘s Jon Brown, who was a writer on season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner for season 2. He will serve in the role alongside Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner of season 1.

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish season one by Christmas and to return to production for season two this Autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said. “I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”

Brown said he is “incredibly excited” to collaborate with Gardiner as co-showrunners.

“It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts,” Brown said.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

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