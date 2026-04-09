Robin Roberts, Dawn Porter want people to know about Pat Summitt’s caring nature

Robin Roberts, Dawn Porter want people to know about Pat Summitt’s caring nature

Poster for ‘Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story’ (ABC News Studios)

The story of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt is told in Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The documentary follows her journey through her coaching career and features many of the people she impacted. Director Dawn Porter says it also highlights an often overlooked aspect of her legacy.

“Something I think people don’t talk about enough is Pat invited a number of Black women into the University of Tennessee to play for her when that wasn’t that common,” she says. “She didn’t make a big deal of it. … She invited the best players.”

One of those players was WNBA star Candace Parker, who still carries lessons she learned under Pat’s leadership.

“I talked with Candace Parker, who played for Pat, and she said that they were required as Lady Vols to sit in the front row in the classroom. Candace says to this day, when she’s somewhere, she sits in the front row,” says executive producer Robin Roberts. “There were many life skills … that had nothing to do with basketball, but still stays with all these women … decades later.”

With so many meaningful moments embedded in the documentary, Robin hopes viewers walk away understanding how deeply Pat cared.

“I hope people will realize how much she truly cared, not just about the Tennessee Lady Vols, not just about women’s basketball, but how much she truly, truly cared and how she saw you,” she says. “When you were in front of Pat Summitt, you thought you were the only person on earth. She made you feel important. She made you feel seen and heard.”

Dawn adds, “I hope people understand that she was a leader through and through, and she just treated everybody the same. … She was not a person who was only caring about the superstars. She cared about everybody.” 

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‘We will not rest’: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings plead for mother’s safe return
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Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea for the return of their mother, who remains missing days after police believe she was abducted from her home in Arizona.

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere,” Savannah Guthrie said in a video message posted on Wednesday alongside her sister and brother. “We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Savannah Guthrie made an urgent plea for her mother’s return, citing the 84-year-old’s fragile health.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” Savannah said. “She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

No suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case, the sheriff’s department said on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the investigation. ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN said it received one of the letters, which it forwarded to law enforcement. Officials say they are investigating if any of these letters are legitimate.

Addressing reports of a ransom letter, Savannah Guthrie said Wednesday, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and said it appears she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie’s family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

The FBI is sending additional agents and experts to Pima County, Arizona, to help reinforce efforts on the ground and to aid local investigators in the case, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ gets season 4 official trailer, Demi Engemann absent from key art
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The key art for season 4 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Disney)

The official trailer for season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has arrived.

In addition to the brand-new trailer, Hulu has released the key art for the upcoming season — and it’s missing a Mormon wife. Despite being listed as part of the main cast, Demi Engemann is absent from the newly released season 4 key art photos.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition “creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down,” according to the official season 4 synopsis. “Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The two-minute trailer sets up exactly what the Mormon wives have been up to since the season 3 reunion. Paul says it has been a year since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, and that she’s ready to get back out there.

“I’m not good at dating,” the soon-to-be Bachelorette Paul says, which prompts Maci Neeley to say in return, “You’re about to date 30 people at one time!”

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt, Enegmann and Neeley, season 4 stars Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

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