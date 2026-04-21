Director confirms Lady Gaga appears in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Lady Gaga hit the red carpet for Monday night’s premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and as the film’s director seemingly confirmed at the premiere, it wasn’t just because she recorded a song for the soundtrack.
According to Vanity Fair, David Frankel took the stage at the New York City event prior to the movie beginning, and then revealed what he called “the worst kept secret in showbiz.” As per the publication, the secret was that Lady Gaga appears in the film as herself, “singing original music to boot.” Gaga then came onstage wearing a black Saint Laurent Fall 2016 gown, kissed Meryl Streep on the cheek and waved to everyone.
The rumors that Gaga might appear in the movie began after she was photographed while reportedly leaving the set in Milan last year.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 hitstheaters May 1, with returning stars Anne Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, as well as multiple additional celebrity cameos.
Tyra Banks is pulling back the curtain on America’s Next Top Model.
Netflix released a trailer on Monday for a new docuseries called Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which features exclusive interviews with Banks, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and more about the hit reality competition series.
The trailer features some of the show’s most controversial moments, including a photo shoot where models had to switch ethnicities. There’s also a clip where Banks says, “I knew I went too far.”
Another clip shows Manuel saying, “We were showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was.”
He adds, “I realized Tyra could do anything for the success of her show.”
More clips from the trailer include interviews with some of the former models: Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006) and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003). America’s Next Top Model ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018.
The docuseries, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, “features unprecedented access to former contestants, judges and producers.”
Furthermore, the docuseries will explore “the chaos in front and behind the camera.”
Each week, contestants on America’s Next Top Model would be judged on their appearance, participation in challenges and that week’s photo shoot. One contestant would be eliminated each week.
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16.
Investigations are continuing Tuesday morning after the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.
Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” adding that the home is considered a crime scene.
“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.
Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.
She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.
Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone.
Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.
Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.
“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” Nanos said.
Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. stars alongside Liza Soberano in the upcoming movie, which centers on friendship. The pair voice high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends ever since they were in grade school. The movie picks up as the girls are set to go off on separate life paths.
“While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families,” according to an official description from Universal Pictures.
On the island, the pair meet new friends, such as the weredog Raww (Dave Franco), as well as new enemies, like The Dreaded Manananggal (Lea Salonga). Eventually, the best friends discover they can return home, but only if they give up all of the memories they have of each other. The besties then race to find a way to get home without forgetting each other forever.
The trailer is set to the song “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. In it, we see Jo and Raissa get transported to the new land, where they receive a warning.
“The Forgotten Island is a dangerous place,” they’re told by a character voiced by Jenny Slate. “The longer you’re here, the more memories you’ll forget.”
The film’s star-studded voice cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng. It was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.