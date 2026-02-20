Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’

Halle Berry stars as Sharon in ‘Crime 101.’ (Merrick Morton)

Halle Berry is a successful insurance broker who doesn’t get the respect she deserves in the new film Crime 101.

Her character, Sharon, finally has enough of the poor treatment. Late in the film she stands up for herself to her boss, telling him exactly how she feels before quitting. Berry opened up to ABC Audio about the many ways she resonated with Sharon and this particular moment in the film.

“I am a woman of a certain age down the path of life, and I have felt very much what Sharon has felt probably since I turned 40, 45,” Berry said. “I started to feel like my industry, that I love so much, was kinda lowkey kinda telling me, ‘We don’t really have a place for you. There are no parts. You’re not young. You’re not quite old enough to be grandma. So there’s no place for you.'”

The Oscar winner said that she “worked so hard to arrive to that place” of success in the industry.

“To feel that I would now be discarded was a painful realization,” Berry said.

Despite this, Berry said she made a conscious choice to not allow that to happen to her.

“There was some point in that period where I said, ‘No, screw this. I will not allow this to happen.’ And I pushed through, and I managed to not allow that to be my story,” Berry said. “I really related to Sharon deciding to stand up for herself.”

Berry feels other women who see the film will similarly relate to Sharon’s story.

“It was a moral question that she had to face, but I think in that moment she chose to do what was best for her and I really respected her for that,” Berry said. “I think women will feel seen, they’ll feel heard, and they will cheer for her.”

Crime 101 is available to watch in theaters everywhere.

Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71
Catherine O’Hara attends a red carpet for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actress Catherine O’Hara has died. She was 71.

The Emmy Award winner was best known for her roles in beloved shows and films like Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

O’Hara’s manager confirmed the news of her death Friday. Details surrounding her death are not known.

O’Hara’s long career saw her take on more than 100 roles across TV and film, most recently for her Emmy-nominated roles in The Studio and The Last of Us in 2025.

She also recently starred in Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. Her performance in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

O’Hara first rose to widespread fame in 1988, starring as overdramatic artist and perfectionist Delia in Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Her portrayal as mom Kate McCallister to a young Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone also revealed another side of O’Hara onscreen, as she warmed the hearts of audiences in a performance that provided a portrait of motherhood.

Catherine Anne O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, as the sixth of seven children, and the older sister to Canadian singer Mary Margaret O’Hara. She got her start in acting when she landed a role on the Canadian television sketch comedy show Second City Television in 1974.

According to the official Second City Television website, O’Hara had auditioned for SCTV two years prior and replaced Gilda Radner when the latter left in 1974.

While on SCTV, O’Hara showcased her range, impersonating figures like Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields and Lucille Ball. Her characters on the show included Lola Heatherton and Dusty Towne. She also contributed as a writer on the show and earned her first Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety or music program in 1982.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

‘Heated Rivalry’ scores season 2 pickup
Connor Storie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 1. (Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Fans will officially be getting more of Shane and Ilya’s love story. The steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry has scored a season 2.

Canadian streaming service Crave announced the news Friday, with HBO Max committing to streaming rights in the U.S. for a second season.

“Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary,” show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady say in a statement. “We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.”

The series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, became Crave’s #1 original series debut on record in the first seven day streams. It’s also made instant stars of its two leads, Connor Storrie as brash Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov, and Hudson Williams as Ilya’s reserved Canadian rival Shane Hollander.

While season 1 focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

“I would say that The Long Game in terms of their intimacy picks up where we leave off in season 1,” Williams tells ABC Audio. “I think having that relationship to kind of stand on and then go against what they face in The Long Game, for those who have read it, is gonna be really beautiful ‘cause our adversity is a way different one than season 1.”

Storrie adds, “Very selfishly, there’s just even more really emotionally intense stuff [with Ilya] that happens. … I’m like, ‘Let’s get into the valleys. Let’s get sad for a bit.’”

For readers of The Long Game, Tierney has a particular scene he’s most excited for: “I just want the wedding with Hayden’s kids,” he says. 

The first four episodes of the six-episode first season are out now.

Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that’s better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

“But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith wrote. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

“We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us,” Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith’s way in the comments.

“Awwwww, Prue you’re amazing and we will miss you so very much,” she wrote.

