Dominic Sessa stars in Anthony Bourdain biopic ‘Tony’ trailer

Dominic Sessa stars in Anthony Bourdain biopic ‘Tony’ trailer

Dominic Sessa and Leo Woodall in ‘Tony.’ (A24)

A24 has released the first trailer for Tony, the upcoming biographical drama about famed chef, Kitchen Confidential author and legendary Parts Unknown culinary travel host Anthony Bourdain.

Dominic Sessa stars in the film as a 19-year-old Bourdain, who “travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life,” according to A24.

The teaser was released Tuesday. In it, a young Bourdain — “Tony” — is seen navigating a tumultuous career, losing out on a writing fellowship only to find himself working in the kitchen of a small seafood restaurant alongside fellow employees Dimitri (Stavros Halkias), Sal (Leo Woodall) and Tyrone (Michael Jibrin).

Their boss, restaurant owner Ciro (Antonio Banderas), pushes Tony to better himself. The trailer shows the pair working together to create simple, elegant plates of lobster, oysters and more, culminating with Ciro handing Tony a white chef’s coat.

“What’s this?” Tony asks.

“That’s for you,” Ciro responds.

Tony is directed by Matt Johnson, with a script by Johnson, Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels and Lou Howe.

Additional cast members include Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommer, Caroline Portu and Monica Raymund.

The real-life Bourdain, a former executive chef at Manhattan’s Brasserie Les Halles, bestselling author, and Food Network and CNN travel host, died in June 2018 at age 61, leaving behind a daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

Tony hits theaters in August 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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David Harbour as Floyd in ‘DTF: St. Louis.’ (Tina Rowden/HBO)

HBO’s newest miniseries finds Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini and David Harbour in a love triangle gone wrong.

DTF: St. Louis, which premiered its first episode on Sunday, finds three adults who have middle-age malaise stuck in a love triangle that leads to one of them dying.

At the end of the premiere, viewers discover that person is Harbour’s Floyd Smernitch. Even though he meets his demise, the rest of the season takes place over a nonlinear timeline and Harbour continues as a main character throughout it all. He told ABC Audio all about what it was like to work with Bateman and Cardellini on the new dark comedy.

“These are two actors that I’ve admired for years and years, and I got to do some of the best scenes of my whole career, some of the most intimate work I’ve ever done, with these people,” Harbour said. “The scripts were very unexpected — the twists and turns, the way people react to things, who these people are. Floyd is a character that I deeply love. I find him just tragic and wonderful and weird and beautiful. And so it was just like a joy every day to come to work.”

Floyd works as an American Sign Language interpreter. Harbour said he had to learn how to sign ASL for the role.

“It’s hard, especially because you want to do it justice, because it’s its own … language, it’s own form of expression [and] it’s so deeply intrinsic to who Floyd is as a person.”

As the season continues, Harbour says viewers will discover why ASL is so important to Floyd.

“There is this moment when you really understand what ASL means to Floyd,” Harbour said. “And so, in that way, you can see that it’s something that I had to really invest in.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘For All Mankind’ season 5 official trailer and more
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The official trailer for the fifth season of Apple TV’s series For All Mankind has been cleared for takeoff. This new season, which premieres on March 27, takes place in the years after the Goldilocks asteroid heist. It shows how friction builds between the people who live on Mars and those who reside on Earth. The show’s ensemble includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, while a group of new series regulars, including The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Sean Kaufman, also star …

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HUNTR/X, Shaboozey & more to perform at Oscars ceremony
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The Oscars on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O’Brien (Disney)

The Oscars are always gold, but this year, they’re going to be “Golden.”

“Golden,” the KPop Demon Hunters hit that’s nominated for best original song, will be performed on the telecast by the voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

Also performing will be Sinners star Miles Caton: He’ll sing the best original song nominee “I Lied to You,” along with one of the song’s co-writers, Raphael Saadiq. They’ll be joined by a host of other artists in what a press release describes as “an homage to the film’s singular visual style.” Those artists include Shaboozey, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, blues legends Bobby Rush and Buddy Guy and ballerina Misty Copeland.

In addition, Josh Groban, whose forthcoming album will feature him singing famous songs from movies, will perform with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.   

The other best original song nominees are “Dear Me,” written by Diane Warren and performed by Kesha, from the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless; “Train Dreams,” from the movie of the same name, written and recorded by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; and “Sweet Dreams of Joy,” from Viva Verdi!, written by Nicholas Pike and recorded by Ana Maria Martinez.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, air Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.