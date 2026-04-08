Dow closes up more than 1,300 points after US-Iran ceasefire
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed significantly higher on Wednesday, just hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.
The Dow Jones Industrial average surged 1,325 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.8%.
As part of the accord, Iran says it will allow tankers passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, as long as they coordinate with the nation’s military.
Investors appeared optimistic that the agreement would ease one of the worst global oil shortages in decades, though the resumption of tanker traffic in the strait remained uncertain.
U.S. oil prices plummeted nearly 15% on Wednesday, registering at about $96 a barrel. Still, the price of oil remained well above pre-war levels of about $67 a barrel.
President Donald Trump touted the ceasefire in a social media post on Wednesday, saying there would be “no enrichment of Uranium,” despite the Iranians claiming that the U.S. agreed to its plan, which includes numerous concessions.
The president added that “the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.'”
The Iranian Supreme National Security Council’s statement on Tuesday included “acceptance of enrichment” in its 10-point plan.
Investors will likely pay close attention to a potential uptick in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Following Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, oil tankers are suspended from passing through the strait, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
Typically, scores of ships carry a fifth of the world’s oil through the strait each day, but Iran effectively closed the passage over the course of the war. That oil shortage sent crude prices soaring, and it threatened far-reaching price increases that some economists feared could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
ABC News’ David Brennan, Jon Haworth and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The federal agency that investigates workplace discrimination is seeking court enforcement of a subpoena it has issued to Nike as it pursues allegations that the athletic apparel maker has been discriminating against its white employees in its corporate diversity policies.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed its motion this week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, where Nike has a factory that produces its famous AIR footwear technology.
The agency’s charges against Nike date to 2024, when commission member, and current Trump-appointed chair, Andrea Lucas alleged that Nike had been engaging in a pattern of discriminatory practices, including “race-based workforce representation quotas,” and hiring, promotion, demotion and firing decisions that were a function of “disparate treatment against White employees, applicants, and training program participants.”
In its filing, the EEOC says the charges were not triggered by internal complaints from workers, but were “based on publicly available information regarding Nike,” including the company’s public pledges to have “30% representation of racial and ethnic minorities at Director level and above in the U.S.,” and 35% representation across its entire U.S. corporate workforce.
The EEOC said in the filing that it has gone to court because the company provided some, but not all, of the data the agency requested on the racial and ethnic makeup of its workforce following the issuance of a subpoena last September.
“Respondent NIKE’s failure to comply with the subpoena has delayed and hampered the EEOC’s investigation of alleged unlawful employment practices under Title VII” of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the motion states.
In a statement to ABC News, a Nike spokesperson said that the EEOC’s move to seek court enforcement of the subpoena “feels like a surprising and unusual escalation.”
“We have had extensive, good-faith participation in an EEOC inquiry into our personnel practices, programs, and decisions and have had ongoing efforts to provide information and engage constructively with the agency,” the Nike statement said. “We have shared thousands of pages of information and detailed written responses to the EEOC’s inquiry and are in the process of providing additional information.”
Nike’s statement further said it is “committed to fair and lawful employment practices and follow[s] all applicable laws, including those that prohibit discrimination,” adding, “we believe our programs and practices are consistent with those obligations and take these matters seriously. We will continue our attempt to cooperate with the EEOC and will respond to the petition.”
“Tax season 2026 brings some of the most significant tax code changes we’ve seen in years,” Alison Flores, director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block, said in a statement.
“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ makes some rules permanent, introduces new ones, and creates a complex mix of deductions and credits that will impact the take-home pay of nearly every American,” Flores added.
For the first time, taxpayers can enroll in so-called Trump accounts, deposits of $1,000 made by the federal government for every baby born between 2025 and 2028.
Filers can enroll through elections on IRS Form 4547 as part of their tax return. Families can contribute up to $5,000 each year, while employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually for each employee.
Seniors, meanwhile, may opt for a new $6,000 tax deduction — or $12,000 for a married couple — as part of an effort to ease the tax burden for older Americans, the IRS said.
Tipped workers can deduct up to $25,000 in “qualified tips” as part of the “No Tax on Tips” initiative. The IRS defines eligible tips as those that involve “voluntary cash or charged tips received from customers, including shared tips,” according to the agency’s website.
Taxpayers who received overtime pay last year may also deduct such income in accordance with a “No Tax on Overtime” effort. Filers may deduct up to $12,500 or $25,000 for joint filers, the IRS said.
Car-loan interest may also be deducted, though the policy does not apply to lease payments. The maximum annual deduction for car-loan interest is $10,000, the IRS said, but the option is unavailable for individuals who report $100,000 or more in gross income.
Standard deduction limits increased this year, allowing filers to shield larger sums from taxes. On its website, the IRS spells out the new deduction amounts available at different income levels.
Up to nearly three in 10 Americans waits until the last minute to file their taxes, according to a 2024 survey by IPX 1031, a tax advisory firm. That amounts to tens of millions of people.
Taxpayers can typically file an extension that lasts six months, meaning those who obtain an extension will be allowed to submit their tax forms without penalty until Oct. 15.
If a filer forgoes an extension and files late, the person risks additional fees for the tardy submission. The penalty amounts to 5% of the taxes owed for each month that the filing is late, up to a maximum of 25%.
Under such circumstances, the IRS mails a letter or notice alerting the filer of a late fee.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump this week issued an attention-grabbing proposal cracking down on Wall Street in an effort to lower home prices and ease affordability woes.
In a social media post, Trump said he would move to ban large institutional investors from “buying more single-family homes” and he urged Congress to codify the policy into law. Trump accused industry behemoths of buying up properties and shutting average Americans out of the housing market.
“People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump said in the post on Wednesday.
Several analysts who spoke to ABC News are skeptical that the proposal would meaningfully reduce home prices nationwide.
Institutional investors own a small fraction of single-family homes and many of those properties are occupied by renters, they said, meaning the ban would do little to address the supply shortage at the root of the affordability crisis.
“In the scheme of things, we’re talking about such a small number of homes,” Marc Norman, associate dean at the New York University School of Professional Studies and Schack Institute of Real Estate, told ABC News.
The median price of an existing home in November stood at $409,200, the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, said last month. Prices have surged 24% over the past five years, according to NAR data.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.16%, hovering near its lowest level in 15 months, Freddie Mac data showed. But mortgage rates remain well above sub-3% levels recorded as recently as 2021.
Trump aims to address sky-high prices by shutting institutional investors out of the market for single-family homes, which in theory could alleviate the supply-demand crunch and put downward pressure on prices.
“I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it,” Trump said in a social media post.
Trump did not detail the steps he planned on taking to move forward with the ban. The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said in a post on X he would introduce legislation meant to codify the proposal.
Congress has previously put forward bills aimed at limiting the role of institutional investors in the market for single-family homes. In 2023, Democratic members of the House and Senate introduced a bill that would have imposed an excise tax on hedge funds that own a large number of single-family residences.
Shares of some major industry players fell in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement. Blackstone, Invitation Homes and American Homes for Rent saw their stock prices fall between 4% and 6% on Wednesday.
The National Rental Home Council, or NRHC, a trade group working on behalf of the single-family rental home industry, issued a statement commending “the administration’s focus on ensuring Americans have access to a diverse mix of housing options.”
“We look forward to engaging with the White House and other policymakers in this important discussion,” the NRHC said.
The snag, these analysts said, is that institutional investors do not hold a big slice of the market.
Institutional investors own about 450,000 homes, which amounts to roughly 3% of the single-family market, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, or GAO, found in a study last year that analyzed data from 2022.
“The big question here is: Are large-scale institutional investors crowding out prospective homebuyers?” Jake Krimmel, senior economist at realtor.com, told ABC News Live. “The answer is ‘no.’”
Institutional ownership is concentrated in some regions, particularly in the Sun Belt, according to the GAO.
Institutions own 21% of homes in Jacksonville, Florida, and 18% of homes in Charlotte, North Carolina, the GAO found. In Atlanta, institutions own 1 out of 4 homes.
Analysts who spoke to ABC News disagreed about whether the ban on institutional ownership could lower prices in those highly concentrated markets.
Some said the elimination of a key source of demand could push down prices, while others cautioned the move would likely have little effect in those places, since an injection of new supply has already helped ease price pressures in many of those areas.
“In some select markets, this will have some bite,” Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, a professor of real estate at Columbia University Business School, told ABC News. “Overall, it’s not such a big deal.”