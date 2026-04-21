In brief: ‘Wednesday’ season 3 first-look photo and more

In brief: ‘Wednesday’ season 3 first-look photo and more

Bonjour, Wednesday Addams. Netflix has released the first image from season 3 of its hit series Wednesday, and it features the titular teen, as portrayed by Jenna Ortega, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She wears a black trench coat and has her trusty companion Thing, the sentient disembodied hand, perched next to her on the seat of a motorcycle. “From Paris, with dread,” Netflix captioned the photo …

The star-studded cast of the upcoming film Ibelin has just gained a new star. Deadline reports that Bill Nighy has joined the cast of the film, replacing the role that was first announced to be played by Anthony Hopkins. Ibelin, which tells the true story of late disabled Norwegian gamer Mats Steen, also stars Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced and Maisy Stella …

The Pitt season 2 went out with a bang. Variety reports the season 2 finale was the series’ most-watched episode ever. It reached 9.7 million viewers during its opening weekend, according to numbers from Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, the second season is averaging 15.4 million viewers across all of its episodes …

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Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night of ‘Waiting For Godot’ at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 28, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next project.

The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”

“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”

While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.

“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

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Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Rose Byrne received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She’s up for best actress at the ceremony, and Byrne’s nomination is the only recognition the film received this year.

Byrne spoke to ABC Audio about what it means to represent director Mary Bronstein’s film at this year’s ceremony.

“We premiered [If I HadLegs [I’d Kick You] a year ago at Sundance. So, it’s been a year of shepherding this film. And it’s an indie film,” Byrne said, adding, “So it was a smaller budget for advertising stuff.”

Despite all of that, Byrne said the film has connected and made an impact.

“It’s been truly an extraordinary experience,” Byrne said. “I just couldn’t anticipate how people have received it. It’s been really varied. What people’s takeaway from the film is [that] it’s very interpretive and it is a real expression of feeling. And I think that’s just been a highlight to be part of something that’s very compelling, and polarizing and moving.”

All of that has been “really, really cool,” she said, but even better is that she gets to represent the film as its only nomination.

“To have this recognition, it’s really recognition for the film, because the character is the film and the film is the character,” Byrne said, before speaking on what she’s enjoyed most about this awards season.

“It’s been fun to meet people I love, meet people I admire,” Byrne said. “It’s incredible, obviously, I’m the fan.” 

The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Hijack: Idris Elba stars in season 2 of the action series. 

Paramount+
Star Trek: Starlet Academy: This new series in the Star Trek franchise follows a fresh class of cadets.

Peacock
PoniesEmilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star in the new drama series where they solve a mystery together.

Netflix
The Rip: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reteam in the new thriller film. 

HBO, HBO Max
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Watch the new Game of Thrones prequel series from George R. R. Martin

Movie theaters
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: Cillian Murphy executive produces the new film starring Ralph Fiennes.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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