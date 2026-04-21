In brief: ‘Wednesday’ season 3 first-look photo and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night of ‘Waiting For Godot’ at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 28, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next project.

The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”

“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”

While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.

“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

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