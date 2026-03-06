Lamorne Morris to voice ‘Garfield’ in new animated Paramount+ series
Lasagna for dinner to celebrate?
A brand-new Garfield series, based on the original comic strip by Jim Davis, is coming to Paramount+.
The streaming service announced that the new show about the lasagna-loving orange cat will be created using 2D animation. It currently has the working title of Garfield.
Lamorne Morris will provide the voice of Garfield in this new series, which Paramount+ says will feature “the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon’s signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy.”
Nickelodeon Animation Studios will produce the show, while Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III will serve as its executive producers.
According to Paramount+, Garfield has over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers. The brand has spanned over multiple generations since the comic’s debut in June 1978.
Michelle Obama has shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to see their longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer the night of their untimely deaths.
The couple were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.
The former first lady opened up about the pair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, taking a moment to pay her respects to the late filmmaker and his wife.
“We’ve known them for many, many years. And we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news,” she said. “And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”
She added, “They are not deranged or crazed.”
The former first lady’s comments came hours after President Donald Trump received backlash for his harsh remarks on social media about Rob Reiner’s death, which he claimed was “reportedly due to the anger he caused by others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction … known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
The president called Rob Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”
Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including New York Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, who called the post “wrong”; fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who called the post “inappropriate”; and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote in a social media post that the president “knows no shame.”
In stark contrast to Trump’s remarks, Michelle Obama told Kimmel on Monday that Rob Reiner and his wife have always been “passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on.”
“They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them,” she said.
Rob Reiner and Singer’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is accused of killing his parents and was taken into custody Sunday evening. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet been formally charged. The case against him is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.
ABC News has reached out to the Reiner family for comment.
The ABC News special The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy will air Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
A certain second son is swept off his feet by a mystery woman at a masquerade ball in Bridgerton season 4.
The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton has made its way to Netflix. It finds Benedict Bridgerton (LukeThompson) taking center stage as he falls for the resourceful housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).
Thompson told Good Morning America that Benedict has probably been running away from love for a long time.
“He’s someone who’s lost his dad very young and watched his mum mourn his dad. So, you can see why a loving relationship might look like something pretty terrifying to him,” Thompson said. “Because it’s sort of facing … the reality of life and death square in the face.”
Benedict is known for being something of a “rake” at the beginning of season 4. As the Bohemian second-born son, he has been loathe to settle down. But, “like any good coping mechanism,” Thompson said, being noncommittal has started to get old.
Still, the innocent nature of Benedict and Sophie’s coupling, Thompson said, makes for quite a surprising love story.
“He’s a character that, the way it’s written, has constantly got a lot of surprises,” Thompson said. “The innocence of this story, certainly the beginning, is not necessarily [what] I thought Benedict’s love story would look like. But, amazing. Because it really does make sense of his character.”
The first part of Bridgerton season 4 is available to watch now. Part two drops on Feb. 26.
After slipping to #2 last week, Disney’s Zootopia 2returns to the top spot at this weekend’s box office, bringing in $26.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The new earnings bring the animated film’s domestic box office total to close to $259 million.
According to Variety, Zootpia 2 has taken in $1.13 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The only movie that’s earned more is an animated Chinese film, Ne Zha 2, with $1.9 billion.
Last weekend’s #1, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, slips one spot to #2, with a $19.5 million take, followed by Wicked: For Good at #3 with $8.55 million.
It was a slow weekend for new films, with Ella McCay — the James L. Brooks-directed film starring Sex Education’s Emma Mackey — the only new film to debut in the top 10 at #7, with earnings of $2.1 million.
There were also two rereleased films that earned a top-10 finish: 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at #8 with $1.85 million and 1980’s The Shining at #10 with $1.56 million.
Here are the top 10 at the box office this week: 1. Zootopia 2 — $26.3 million 2. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $19.5 million 3. Wicked: For Good — $8.55 million 4. Dhurandhar — $3.5 million 5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $2.38 million 6. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution — $2.1 million 7. Ella McCay — $2.1 8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas — $1.85 9. Eternity — $1.77 million 10. The Shining — $1.56