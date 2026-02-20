Eric Dane remembered by friends, costars after his death at 53

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syn)

Friends and former costars of Eric Dane are paying tribute to the actor after his death at the age of 53.

Dane’s death was confirmed Thursday by ABC News.

The actor, a father of two, revealed in April 2025 that he’d been battling the incurable degenerative neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

As recently as December, Dane said on a panel that he hoped to continue acting in roles involving ALS, saying, “It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can, because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher, a friend of Dane’s, was among the first to publicly pay tribute to the late Grey’s Anatomy star, writing on X Thursday, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

Dane’s Grey’s Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey remembered his friend during an appearance on a radio show Friday, saying in part, “He was the funniest man. He was such a joy to work with. And I just want to remember him in that spirit because anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor … we got along instantly.”

In addition to Grey’s Anatomy, on which he portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, Dane also starred in shows including Charmed, Euphoria and Countdown as well as films including Marley & Me and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, according to his IMDb biography.

Alyssa Milano, who costarred with Dane on Charmed, shared photos of Dane on Instagram, writing in part, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard. And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.”

Journalist Maria Shriver, whose publishing imprint published Dane’s memoir, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, “What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS.”

I Am ALS, an advocacy group Dane worked with, shared a statement after the actor’s death, saying, “Eric brought humility, humor, and visibility to ALS and reminded the world that progress is possible when we refuse to remain silent.”

Born on Nov. 9, 1972, in San Francisco, Dane caught the acting bug in high school and made his television debut in a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell.

Dane is survived by his two daughters, whom he shares with the actress Rebecca Gayheart.

Gayheart and Dane married in October 2004. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later requested to dismiss that petition in March 2025, a month before Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more
In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more

The Housemaid will be available to watch at home soon. Deadline reports the Paul Feig-directed Lionsgate film will arrive on premium digital and premium video on demand on Feb. 3. That means it will have played a 46-day theatrical-only window. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the film, which Lionsgate has announced has a sequel on the way …

Only two of the best original song nominees will be performed at the 2026 Oscars. Variety reports that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed that only “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners will be performed live at the 98th annual awards ceremonyThese remaining nominees will not be performed: “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless, “Train Dreams” from the movie of the same name and “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

It’s Florida, Man has been renewed for a third season. The late-night comedy series will get a season 3 on HBO and HBO Max. The show, which is executive produced by Danny McBride, brings headlines from the Sunshine State to life. A rotating cast of actors and comedians recreate accounts from everyday Floridians. Season 2 starred Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Joel Kim Booster and more …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 shares first-look photos, release window
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the first look and release window for Ted Lasso season 4 has been revealed.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut in summer 2026. The streaming service also shared first-look photos of the new season, which is currently in production.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The new photos show off Ted standing outside an airplane with Rebecca (Waddingham); Ted at football practice with a new assistant coach, played by Reynolds; and Ted at the Crown & Anchor pub with his son, Henry, who has been recast and is now played by Feely.

Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March 2025. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says ‘the world is gonna be happy this Sunday’
Bad Bunny appears on stage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference on Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don’t have to speak his language to enjoy the show he’ll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.

Asked whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, “I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance.”

“I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish,” he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish … it’s better if they learn to dance.”

“But I think there’s no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy.”

The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, “I’m just trying to enjoy it. … That’s what I’m trying to focus [on] … and trying not to [feel] pressure.”

And while he’s personally pumped for the show, he shared, “I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they[‘re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that’s what … make[s] it special.”

Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.

“Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me,” he told reporters. “And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they’re gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time.” 

But while many fans can’t wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They’ve targeted the Puerto Rican native’s songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.

Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.

Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.