Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans show off ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ at CinemaCon

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans show off ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ at CinemaCon

Chris Evans speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2026 on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Avengers assembled at CinemaCon on Thursday to share new looks at the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to the stage to talk about the film’s villain, Victor Von Doom. It wasn’t long after that Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Doctor Doom, took to the stage wearing the character’s signature green color.

From there, Downey screened exclusive first-look footage from the film in the form of its official trailer. Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers, then arrived on stage and bantered with Downey, before a Doomsday countdown clock appeared on the screen, counting down the days to the movie’s December release.

Avengers: Doomsday takes “beloved heroes from three distinct universes” who “will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered,” according to an official description from Disney.

Along with Downey and Evans, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Additionally, Kathryn Newton took to Instagram on Friday to confirm she will appear in the movie as Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang. She posted a video unboxing a miniature director’s chair with her name and the film’s title on it.

“It’s tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny,” Newton says in the video.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Pink (Credit: Kurt Iswarienko)

Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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Meryl Streep to star in ‘The Corrections’ limited series adaptation
Meryl Streep to star in ‘The Corrections’ limited series adaptation
A photo of Meryl Streep. (Brigitte Lacombe) | The book cover of ‘The Corrections.’ (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Meryl Streep’s next project is in the works.

Netflix has announced plans to make a limited series adaptation of the award-winning novel The Corrections. Streep is set to star as Enid in the small-screen version of the bestselling book by Jonathan Franzen.

American Fiction writer and director Cord Jefferson will helm the series from a script written and adapted by Franzen. Additionally, Jefferson and Streep will both executive produce the project.

The Corrections is described as a comedic and tragic portrait of a Midwestern family and three adult siblings who resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together, “each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents,” according to a description from Netflix.

The novel was published in 2001 and became a #1 New York Times bestseller. It follows older couple Enid and Alfred, as well as their children, Gary, Chip and Denise, during a tense holiday gathering.

There is currently no word on further casting or when audiences can expect to watch the show.

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Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo ‘as long as I’m alive and able’
Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo ‘as long as I’m alive and able’
Elijah Wood attends a screening of ‘Rabbit Trap’ at Brain Dead Studios on Sept. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo.

The actor, who portrayed the hobbit Frodo Baggins in all three of The Lord of the Rings films, recently told The Sunday Times he does not want his iconic part to be recast in the future.

“I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo,” Wood said, continuing, “as long as I’m alive and able.”

While it is still unconfirmed if Wood will return as Frodo in the 2027 Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, Ian McKellen has said he will come back to play the role of Gandalf.

When asked if he will appear in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed movie, Wood played coy.

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood said. “So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film.”

Wood continued, saying it is “always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth.”

“Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling,” Wood said. “There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

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