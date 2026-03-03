David Harbour says ‘DTF: St. Louis’ has ‘the most intimate work’ he’s ever done

David Harbour says ‘DTF: St. Louis’ has ‘the most intimate work’ he’s ever done

David Harbour as Floyd in ‘DTF: St. Louis.’ (Tina Rowden/HBO)

HBO’s newest miniseries finds Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini and David Harbour in a love triangle gone wrong.

DTF: St. Louis, which premiered its first episode on Sunday, finds three adults who have middle-age malaise stuck in a love triangle that leads to one of them dying.

At the end of the premiere, viewers discover that person is Harbour’s Floyd Smernitch. Even though he meets his demise, the rest of the season takes place over a nonlinear timeline and Harbour continues as a main character throughout it all. He told ABC Audio all about what it was like to work with Bateman and Cardellini on the new dark comedy.

“These are two actors that I’ve admired for years and years, and I got to do some of the best scenes of my whole career, some of the most intimate work I’ve ever done, with these people,” Harbour said. “The scripts were very unexpected — the twists and turns, the way people react to things, who these people are. Floyd is a character that I deeply love. I find him just tragic and wonderful and weird and beautiful. And so it was just like a joy every day to come to work.”

Floyd works as an American Sign Language interpreter. Harbour said he had to learn how to sign ASL for the role.

“It’s hard, especially because you want to do it justice, because it’s its own … language, it’s own form of expression [and] it’s so deeply intrinsic to who Floyd is as a person.”

As the season continues, Harbour says viewers will discover why ASL is so important to Floyd.

“There is this moment when you really understand what ASL means to Floyd,” Harbour said. “And so, in that way, you can see that it’s something that I had to really invest in.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Keeping up with the Earles.

Netflix has announced an upcoming, unscripted series starring social media star Alix Earle and her family. It is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Earle, who was the runner-up on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, is known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos. She has over 13 million TikTok and Instagram followers combined.

Netflix shared a video to social media announcing the new reality show on Wednesday.

“From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix,” the video’s caption reads.

This new show will take Earle’s fans behind the scenes of her life as she balances a growing business empire, travels the world and navigates her modern family dynamic. The show “will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition,” according to the streamer.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle said she is used to having total control of what she films and posts online, saying, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary” to have someone else behind the camera.

“Having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment. But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it,” Earle said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football
‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football
Dylan O’Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in ‘Send Help.’ (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Send Help was helped to a second week atop the box office by Mother Nature — and the NFL. 

The thriller by Sam Raimi took $10 million in its second week, according to Box Office Mojo, with a 47% drop in revenue from its debut. As Variety notes, Super Bowl weekend is usually slow at the box office, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and the Midwest also kept people away from the theater. 

Debuting in second place was the romantic comedy Solo Mio with $7.2 million, while last week’s #2, Iron Lung, dropped to #3, taking in $6 million. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert documentary from the superstar K-pop group, debuted at #4 with a gross of $5.56 million.

Another new debut, a remake of Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, landed at #5 with $4.5 million. The only other debut in the top 10 was horror film The Strangers: Chapter 3 at #8.

Of note, Variety also reports that Marty Supreme has become A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release, taking in $147 million globally. It out-earned the studio’s previous record-holder Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned $142 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help — $10 million
2. Solo Mio — $7.2 million
3. Iron Lung –– $6 million
4. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience — $5.56 million
5. Dracula –– $4.5 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $4 million
7. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.5 million
8. The Strangers: Chapter 3 –– $3.4 million
9. Shelter — $2.4 million
10. Melania — $2.37 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane in ‘Famous Last Words.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane’s final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously.”

Dane’s episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.