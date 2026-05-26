Here’s how you could win free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

Here’s how you could win free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Fans will get their chance to claim free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures has announced a chance for moviegoers to find free tickets to the upcoming movie in celebration of tickets going on sale. This Wednesday, 1,000 vibrant origami cardinals are set to appear in key locations across major cities in the U.S.

At each of the locations, 100 of the origami birds will contain unique Fandango codes for two free tickets to see Disclosure Day in theaters.

The cities participating are New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri. New York City participants can go to Brookfield Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET; Kansas City participants should head to City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT; and Los Angeles participants can go to Lake Hollywood Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Disclosure Day is a new, original event film from Spielberg that returns him to his extraterrestrial roots.

Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12.

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Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film
Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film
Joachim Trier accepts the best international feature film award for ‘Sentimental Value’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can now add Oscar winner to Joachim Trier’s list of accomplishments. His film Sentimental Value won best international feature film, also making history for Norway as the first Norwegian feature film to win in the category.

The film triumphed over The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirāt (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

“I’m just a film nerd from Norway,” Trier began, noting the win “means the world to me.”

“This film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it’s the opposite of what I felt with this very beautiful group behind me,” he said, surrounded by the film’s cast. “I think I make films to feel at home with people, and I really felt at home with the crew.”

Trier also thanked his “real family,” including his parents “for showing him movies,” and his wife and his kids. He shouted out his fellow nominees, before paraphrasing a quote from James Baldwin.

“All adults are responsible for all children,” Trier said. “Let’s not vote for politicians that don’t take this seriously into account.”

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2026 Actor Awards: The winners
2026 Actor Awards: The winners
The 2026 Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.

Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O’Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.

Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.

Here are all the winners:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Sinners

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Studio

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
The Last of Us

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