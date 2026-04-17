Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Thirty, flirty, thriving … and streaming soon on Netflix.
A new version of the rom-com 13 Going on 30 is coming to the streaming service. Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to star as the main couple in a reboot of the 2004 film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.
Brett Haley, who previously directed Bader in the Netflix rom-com People We Meet on Vacation, will helm this new film. Garner will executive produce the project.
Netflix made the film announcement to its social media on Tuesday.
“Thirty, flirty, and thriving… Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star in 13 GOING ON 30, a new reboot of the 2004 classic,” Netflix captioned its post.
While plot details for this new film are being kept under wraps, the original movie followed teenager Jenna (Garner), a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday, and wakes up the next morning to find herself living as a 30-year-old woman and an editor at a fashion magazine.
Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Christa B. Allen and Sean Marquette also starred in the 2004 film, which was directed by Gary Winick.
From the late ’80s through the early 2000s, daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, JerrySpringer and Maury Povich dominated the airways. The shows would often tackle controversial topics involving sex, race and gender expression — occasionally spiraling into live on-air TV violence. The new documentary series Dirty Talk, which premieres Wednesday, takes a look back at one of TV’s most controversial eras.
“We used all of those classic Shakespearean themes of distrust, conflict, confrontation, lust, love, betrayal,” Povich told ABC Audio.
Povich hosted The Maury Povich Show, later renamed Maury, starting in 1991. He said competition in daytime talk was fierce.
“There was a lot of money to be made, and so therefore we’re looking at ratings every single day. And now, ‘Oh this show did this crazy episode, oh well [now] we’ve got to do a crazy episode,’” he said.
Dirty Talk examines how the genre faced frequent criticism for exploiting guests by putting people in unexpected situations in the quest for higher ratings. Povich was known for doing paternity tests on-air.
“What I was trying to do was to be able to, for instance, in the paternity tests, to bring families together,” Povich said. “Critics would say I would exploit those themes, I don’t think I did. And I was on so long that I could bring those couples back 20 years later and find out if anything worked.”
Despite the pushback, Povich stands behind his show.
“I have no regrets. Lord knows I’ve had my critics over the years,” Povich said. “I’ve always thought that we had a leg to stand on.”
While the era of chaotic daytime talk is largely over, Povich said the public’s impulse to look toward those “Shakespearean themes” is alive and well.
“I firmly believe we triggered the Housewives genre, we triggered the Kardashians, we triggered the JerseyShore,” Povich said.
Bad Bunny‘s halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone’s invited.
In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show,the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island’s pride and identity.
As he dances to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which means “Unforgettable Dance,” he’s joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song’s lyrics translate to, “No, I can’t forget you/ No, I can’t erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance.”
A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as “an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”
The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”