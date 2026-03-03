Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters’ named Centerpiece film of 69th San Francisco International Film Festival

Keke Palmer in ‘I Love Boosters’ still photo (Neon)

The West Coast premiere of Boots Riley’s new movie, I Love Boosters, will take place in Oakland, California, as part of the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival in April. The new project has been named the Centerpiece film for this year’s festival, used to showcase culturally significant films.

Held at Oakland’s historic Grand Lake Theatre, the first screening is set for April 28 at 6:30 p.m. PT, followed by a moderated conversation. A second screening will begin at 9:30 p.m. PT after a moderated introduction. Tickets are currently available to SFFILM members, but will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. 

“I’m hyped as hell to bring I Love Boosters to SFFILM since they were the first organization to recognize me as a filmmaker and to support me in my filmmaking journey,” Boots Riley said in statement. “It’s going to be extra special to premiere in my hometown at Grand Lake Theater [where] I’ve been going to since I was a kid. This film is my best work and it’s going to be special to see this movie, which is set in the Bay Area, play here.”

The movie will premiere March 12 during opening night of the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It’s about a crew of professional shoplifters who choose a cutthroat fashion maven as their next target. Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and more star in the film. 

Nicolas Cage series ‘Spider-Noir’ gets release date, two teaser trailers
Nicolas Cage as The Spider in a scene from ‘Spider-Noir’ season 1. (Prime Video)

Nicolas Cage returns to the Spider-Verse in the official teaser trailers for Spider-Noir.

Prime Video released two versions of the new trailer for its upcoming live-action series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, on Thursday. The streaming service also announced that the show will make its global premiere on May 27.

The series finds Cage starring in his first leading TV role, as he reprises the character he originally voiced in the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This live-action take on the character is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, which tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero,” according to its official synopsis.

A unique feature of this brand-new show is that it will be available to watch in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option. Because of this, two different teaser trailers have released for the series; one entirely in black-and-white and one in color.

Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson also star in the new series.

Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy Award-winning director of Fleabag and Killing Eve, helmed and executive produced the show’s first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the co-showrunners of the project. They developed the series with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who all also executive produce.

Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh’s short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Academy Award winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are set to premiere their upcoming short film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Baker’s latest project, called Sandiwara, stars Yeoh and returns the director to his iPhone filmmaking roots. The short film was made in collaboration with the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and has been described as “an immersive celebration of independent cinema.” The premiere will take place on Feb. 13.

In addition to Sandiwara‘s world premiere screening, Baker will take part in a brief talk with Yeoh about the film. This talk will then be followed by a screening of the best picture Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Yeoh won her best actress Oscar.

Sandiwara is the first film from Self-Portrait’s Residency program, which launched in 2025. Yeoh stars as five different characters in the piece, which is set in a Malaysian night market.

Baker will also present Yeoh with the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at The Berlin Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Feb. 12. The director is known for his film Anora, for which he won Oscars for directing, writing, editing and best picture.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.

Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Chadwick Boseman’s star is seen as the actor is honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman is the latest actor to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Black Panther actor received a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and was honored by his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

The actor was best known for portraying T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. He also earned accolades and critical acclaim for his roles in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In her tribute to Boseman on Thursday, Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, called her late co-star a “castle.”

“Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning,” she said. “I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

She added, “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven.”

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther in 2018, recalled the actor’s “fearless and firm yet gentle” leadership.

He also called Boseman “ageless,” saying that he “never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties.”

“Chad felt thousands of years old,” Coogler continued. “He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him.”

Ledward Boseman, who accepted the star on behalf of her late husband, took the stage last to share a few words.

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

Also in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. In addition, Boseman’s brothers Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honor their late sibling.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.