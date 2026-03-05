Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Burberry show at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, during London Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on another popular book film adaptation.

The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing actress is in final negotiations to star in the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

This upcoming film will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin. It will be made for Paramount Pictures.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy “in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives,” according to its official synopsis.

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,” the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North American alone.

