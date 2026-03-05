Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Burberry show at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, during London Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on another popular book film adaptation.

The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing actress is in final negotiations to star in the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

This upcoming film will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin. It will be made for Paramount Pictures.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy “in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives,” according to its official synopsis.

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,” the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North American alone.

Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that “unexpected twist” may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they’ve ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya’s Emma admits to gives them all pause.

“How can you even trust her?” Haim’s character says to Pattinson’s Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

“Emma, true love is complicated. It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance,” Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, “Why are you acting like you’ve never done anything bad?”

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.

Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.

‘Task,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ score renewals at HBO
Mark Ruffalo in ‘Task’ (Peter Kramer/HBO)

Task and House of the Dragon are among the shows returning for another season on HBO.

The network announced Thursday that Task, the Mark Ruffalo-starring crime drama series, will be back for season 2, while the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will return for season 4.

The third season of House of the Dragon will air in summer 2026, with the fourth season airing in 2028.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, was renewed for a second season before the first season has even aired. Season 1 debuts Jan. 18.

HBO also renewed the comedies I Love LA and The Chair Company for second seasons.

