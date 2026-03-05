Triple murder suspect arrested after fleeing Utah in victim’s car: Officials

(TORREY, Utah) — A suspect in a triple murder investigation was taken into custody Thursday morning after investigators tracked him in one of the victim’s vehicles, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Three women were found murdered on Wednesday in two locations.

The suspect — 22-year-old Ivan Miller from Blakesburg, Iowa — is believed to have had no prior relationships with the victims or prior ties to the area, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said at a press conference Thursday.

The victims in this case are not related and investigators are still looking into the suspect’s criminal background, according to Roden.

Two of the victims were found dead on a hiking trail and a third victim was found dead at a Wayne County residence during the investigation, according to Utah DPS.

The husbands of two of the victims found their bodies on a trailhead near State Route 12 in Torrey, Utah, and reported it to the dispatch center on Wednesday evening, according to Roden.

Investigators then found a suspicious vehicle near the trailhead and tracked it to a residence in Lyman, Utah. Investigators found evidence that led them to the body of the third victim on Wednesday — who was the registered owner of the vehicle — according to Roden.

The identities of the victims have not been publicly released. Investigators believe the ages of the victims are in the 30s, 60s and 80s.

Investigators tracked the vehicle the suspect tried to escape in through southern Utah into northern Arizona and eventually Colorado. Colorado law enforcement then located the vehicle abandoned in Pagosa Springs and took the individual into custody shortly after, according to Utah DPS.

Investigators were searching for a 2022 white Subaru Outback in connection with at least one of the murders, according to Utah DPS. This vehicle belonged to one of the victims found on the trailhead, Roden said.

A representative with the FBI Salt Lake City field office told ABC News Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX they are aware of the investigation and are “prepared to assist our law enforcement partners, if requested.”

Multiple counties were on high alert as officials searched for the suspect. All residents were advised to take extra precautions, including keeping lights on and locking all doors, but now investigators said they have no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Schools in the Wayne County School District are closed on Thursday and Friday, according to the Wayne County School District. 

Man arrested in Florida in killing of woman in case once associated with Long Island serial murders: Sources
Andrew Dykes is seen in this booking photo. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(TAMPA, Fla) — Years after the bodies of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found on Long Island — once associated with the Gilgo Beach serial murders — the woman’s suspected killer appeared before a Florida judge on Thursday facing murder charges.

Andrew Dykes, 66, was arrested near Tampa and charged with two counts of murder Wednesday on a warrant out of Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 death of Tanya Jackson and her daughter Tatiana Dykes, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Andrew Dykes was believed to be the father of Tatiana Dykes and his last name is in part how investigators tracked him down, the sources said.

Dykes did not enter a plea but is due back in a Florida court next week as Nassau County seeks his extradition to New York.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Jackson was 26 when she was found dismembered in Lakeview in June 1997. The body of her 2-year-old year old daughter, Tatiana, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.

For years, Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran, was known only as “Peaches” because of a distinctive tattoo, and her daughter as “Baby Doe.”

In April, authorities in New York announced they had finally identified Jackson and her daughter and offered a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case.

The girl’s remains were found in 2011 close to where the remains of other women were found along the southern shore of Long Island leading to speculation the deaths were the work of the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Long Island architect and father Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 in connection with several of the Gilgo Beach slayings and later charged with killing seven women.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty, was never charged with the killings of Jackson or her daughter.

Former aide to Eric Adams arrested on federal bribery charges
Tony Herbert (Theodore Parisienne for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Eric Adams may no longer be mayor of New York City, but the alleged corruption in his administration is extending beyond his time in City Hall.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors charged Tony Herbert, a former official in the Office of the Mayor, with bribery in connection with two separate pay-to-play schemes.

Herbert was arrested Tuesday morning and due in court later in the day for arraignment.

In the first alleged scheme, the indictment said Herbert solicited and received $11,000  in cash from a security company executive in exchange for pressuring other city officials to give the company security contracts at public housing projects.

In the second, the indictment said Herbert took $5,000 in kickbacks from the director of a funeral home in exchange for approving financial assistance for burial services for low-income families.

“To prevent these schemes from coming to light, Anthony Herbert, the defendant, filed false financial disclosure forms that omitted his receipt of thousands of dollars from both the Security Company Executive and the Funeral Home Director,” the indictment said.

Federal prosecutors said Herbert allegedly abused positions he held from 2022 to 2025 in both the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit and as citywide public housing liaison.

The indictment quoted Herbert allegedly telling the security executive, “This is what we do, bro. This is what we do. I mean it’s, ain’t nobody gonna do it for us.”

Herbert is charged with bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion under color of official right, federal program fraud and wire fraud.

“New Yorkers deserve honest and competent public officials,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “As alleged, at a time when Anthony Herbert was serving as City Hall’s liaison to the City’s public housing residents, he engaged in blatant pay-to-play schemes to enrich himself.”

In addition to the pay-to-play schemes, Herbert is charged with submitting a fraudulent loan application for a purported baked good business to obtain a $20,000 loan under the COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program.

Adams was indicted in October 2024 on federal corruption charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. His case was dismissed in April and he later dropped his reelection bid.

What to know about the 29-year-old suspected gunman in the National Guardsmen shooting
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Two National Guardsmen were ambushed Wednesday in the nation’s capital in what officials are calling a targeted shooting.”

The suspected gunman has been identified by law enforcement as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. He will be charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said during a press conference on Thursday.

“You picked the wrong target, the wrong city and the wrong country and you will be sorry for the violence and the evil you perpetrated in our nation’s capital,” Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters.

Lakanwal is believed to be from Afghanistan and came to the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration, law enforcement sources said. He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April 2025, under the Trump administration, according to the sources.

When asked Thursday about when the suspect was granted asylum, FBI Director Kash Patel did not answer, instead referring to the statement from DHS Secretary Kristin Noem.

 

Gunman previously worked for the CIA
The suspect previously worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, “which ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” according to CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

“This individual — and so many others — should have never been allowed to come here,” Ratcliffe said.

Sources said the FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism, suggesting authorities are trying to determine if it may have been inspired by an international terrorist organization.

Patel said officials are looking into whether the suspect had any associates overseas.

Drove across the country to the nation’s capital
Officials said the suspect has a wife and five children. He drove from his residence in Washington state to the nation’s capital prior to the shooting and targeted the Guardsmen, officials said.

“Somebody drove across the country to Washington, D.C., to attack America,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s home in Bellingham, Washington, where officials found “numerous electronic devices,” Patel said.

Patel added that this is a “coast-to-coast investigation.” Officials are interviewing individuals at the suspect’s home and in San Diego, where the alleged shooter has ties, Patel said.

Guardsmen were ambushed by the suspect
Pirro said the gunman, who “opened fire without provocation, ambush style,” struck one of the victims, leaned over and shot the individual again. The suspect then shot the other Guard member “several times.”

The weapon used in the shooting was a .357 Smith &Wesson revolver, officials said.

The suspect allegedly got shot by a third member of the National Guard and then was subdued, but officials did not say how many shots were fired at or by the suspect.

In an address on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump confirmed that the suspected gunman is believed to have entered the U.S. from Afghanistan.

“It was a crime against our entire nation,” he said. “It was a crime against humanity.”

Trump said the shooting “underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation” and the U.S. “must now reexamine every single alien from Afghanistan who has entered our country under Biden and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

The Guard members, a woman and a man deployed from West Virginia, were conducting “high visibility patrols” at the time of the attack, according to law enforcement officials.

They are being treated at area hospitals and are in critical condition, officials said. The condition of the suspect has not been released.

Pirro said that the suspect’s charges could change depending on the conditions of the victims. If the two Guard members do not survive, Pirro said the suspect will be charged with first-degree murder.

A motive has not immediately been determined; however, Bowser said the individual “appeared to target” the Guard members.

“What we know is that this is a targeted shooting and one individual appeared to target these guardsmen,” according to Bowser.

Patel said the case is being carried out as an attack on a federal law enforcement officer, adding that the victims are “heroes.”

The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of President Trump’s federal takeover of the city in August. According to the most recent update, there are 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.

ABC News’ Cindy Smith contributed to this report.

