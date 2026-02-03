Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction
(NEW YORK) — Investigations are continuing this morning after the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.
Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.
“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.
Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.
She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.
Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone.
Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.
Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.
“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” Nanos said.
(LONDON) — King Charles III announced in a video message Friday that he will be reducing his cancer treatment schedule in the new year, citing his early diagnosis, and urged others to get screened for cancer early as well.
In a pre-recorded video message released Friday as part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK’s “Stand Up To Cancer” night, the monarch shared how early cancer diagnosis and treatment had made a difference for him, “enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”
He added that thanks to his early diagnosis and treatment, “my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.”
In his video message, Charles also spoke about the importance of cancer screenings and early detection.
The message was shown before a live broadcast from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, presented by Davina McCall.
“This is a season when our thoughts turn to celebrations with our friends and families,” Charles said. “In the midst of this festive period, I just wanted to ask you to join me today in finding a special place in your hearts and your minds and prayers for the hundreds of thousands of people across our United Kingdom who receive a cancer diagnosis each year — and for the millions more who love and care for them.”
The king acknowledged that a cancer diagnosis can feel “overwhelming,” citing his own experience, and said that early detection “is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams — and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”
“Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the ‘community of care’ that surrounds every cancer patient — the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives,” he continued. “But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply: At least 9 million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least 9 million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed.”
Charles said the “statistics speak with stark clarity,” noting that for bowel cancer caught at the earliest stage, approximately 9 in 10 people survive for at least five years, according to the U.K.’s National Cancer Intelligence Network.
“When diagnosed late, that falls to just 1 in 10,” the king said.
While Buckingham Palace hasn’t disclosed the type of cancer with which Charles was diagnosed or the type of treatment he has undergone, the monarch said that early detection had made a difference in his own life.
He also called it a “milestone” for him to have his cancer treatment reduced in the new year.
“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years, testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives,” he said.
Charles concluded his message by highlighting the U.K.’s new national cancer screening checker online, which, according to the Stand Up to Cancer website, helps those in the U.K. determine which cancer screening programs are available to them.
“As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action,” the king said. “This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend upon it.”
In February 2024, the palace announced that Charles had undergone a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. Following the procedure and subsequent diagnostic tests, “a form of cancer” was identified, according to a statement from the palace at the time.
Charles’ daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, also announced publicly the following month that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Kate, a mother of three and the wife of Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, has not disclosed the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed. She announced in January that her cancer is in remission.
Since Charles’ diagnosis, the king and his wife Queen Camilla have helped raise awareness about the disease. Earlier this year, they hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace where Charles spoke about his cancer diagnosis and treatment and thanked researchers, health care workers and more for their commitment to early diagnosis.
To learn more about cancer screening suggestions specific to U.S., please visit the American Cancer Society website.
(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Homeland Security said investigators arrested an Afghan national who allegedly made a social media post about “building a bomb” and threatened to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mohammad Dawood Alokozay’s arrest took place on Nov. 25, Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary with DHS, said in a social media post Saturday.
Alokozay was arrested on state terror charges and is being held at a corrections center in Tarrant County, Texas, according to court records. He was hit with federal charges of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
After his arrest one week ago, Alokozay confirmed to investigators that he made the statements in the video and that he deleted his TikTok account after being contacted by people who had seen his comments shared on social media, according to the criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.
“He concluded that he was not afraid of deportation or getting killed,” prosecutors said in their criminal complaint. “When asked why Alokozay came to the United States, he responded that it was to kill the others on the call. Alokozay stated he wanted to conduct a suicide attack on Americans, too.”
It is not immediately clear when Alokozay will make his first appearance in federal court.
Alokozay’s arrest came just a day before two National Guard members were allegedly shot by another Afghan national — 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal– in Washington, D.C.
(SOUTH CAROLINA) — The record-breaking measles outbreak in South Carolina continues to grow with 89 new cases reported since the last update on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 789.
At least 557 people are currently in quarantine across the state, including students from various schools.
This is South Carolina’s largest measles outbreak in over 30 years, a spokesperson for the state’s health department told ABC News.
There have been at least 416 confirmed measles cases across the United States so far this year, the latest CDC data shows.
CDC data shows that the majority of cases occur among people under 19. About 2% of all measles cases in the U.S. have been hospitalized.
Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, previously told ABC News she is “very alarmed” by the increase in measles cases in the U.S. over the last year or two.
“I’m very worried about our current year already,” she told ABC News. “Exceeding 2,000 cases in the last year is indeed alarming [and] … I am worried that even our current year is off to a very concerning start.”
Moffitt said that declining vaccination rates across the U.S. are behind the recent increase in measles cases.
“This is entirely due to declining vaccination rates,” she said. “It’s very clear based on where these outbreaks are occurring.”
The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.
However, federal data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years. During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen in the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national trends mirror those see in counties across the U.S. A recent map from ABC News — a collaboration with researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard School of Medicine and Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai that allows people to type in their ZIP code and see the measles risk in their area — found a wide range of risks in areas across the U.S.
Some counties and ZIP codes fell into the “lowest risk,” with 85% or more of children under 5 years old receiving one or more measles vaccine dose to “very high risk,” with fewer than 60% of children under age 5 receiving one or more measles vaccine doses.
ABC News’ Mary Kekatos and Dr. Richard Zhang contributed to this report.