In brief: ‘Scream 7’ new trailer and more

Your Friends & Neighbors has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere. The second season is set to premiere on April 3. Along with the renewal announcement, the streaming service debuted a teaser trailer for season 2, which once again stars Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager grappling with his recent divorce …

Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are teaming up. Variety reports the actors will star in the upcoming movie This Is Pleasure. The movie, which is based on the novella by Mary Gaitskill, will be directed by married duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. It follows a woman who must decide if she will stay loyal to her closest friend as accusations of misconduct unravel his career …

A new trailer for Scream 7 has dropped ahead of the Super Bowl. The Paramount Pictures horror film arrives in theaters on Feb. 27. The studio has also just revealed that there will be opening night fan screening events on Feb. 26, which will include showings at participating IMAX theaters …

‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Taylor Sheridan series The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The series, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Taylor Sheridan projects in the works, including Yellowstone spinoff Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

Josh Hutcherson opens up about rejection in post-‘The Hunger Games’ career
Josh Hutcherson attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the rejection he experienced after starring in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who portrayed Peeta Mellark in the four The Hunger Games films, recently spoke about how his success at a young age impacted him later in life while guesting on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

“I just only knew success,” Hutcherson said. “From the age [of] 9 to like 24 and then kind of post-Hunger Games world.”

Hutcherson said The Hunger Games “set things up” for him.

“The industry’s so g****** tricky. They set you up in this way where they’re like, ‘You’ve arrived.’ You now are working with Jennifer Lawrence and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And you’re in this movie, it makes billions of dollars. You’re the second lead of the film. Like, what do you want? The kingdom is yours. And it’s not at all.”

The actor said that while his rise to fame may have been fast, the fall was just as quick.

“As quickly as they’re excited to get you into that spotlight, they want to not give you anything else. In a way it’s very complicated,” Hutcherson said. “So I tasted my kind of first feeling of disappointment, failure, rejection … probably when I was like 24 or so.”

He may star in the Five Nights at Freddy’s films and the new HBO series I Love LA, but Hutcherson said his work slate was not busy for a long time.

“It was just like a string of no one calling, not getting any offers, auditioning but not getting cast,” Hutcherson said. “Of course, there are things that you don’t get cast in, but I had only known that the chances are, if I was auditioning, [I] was going to book it. That is just not the reality at all.”

 

Adam Driver to star in thriller series ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’ at Netflix
A headshot of Adam Driver. (Chad Kirkland)

Adam Driver is making his return to TV.

The actor is set to star in the hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit for Netflix. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the upcoming MRC show in what it described to be a highly competitive pursuit with other distributors.

The show follows what happens “when an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop,” according to its official logline. The convict “takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in ‘tactical empathy.'”

In addition to starring, Driver will executive produce the series alongside its creator and showrunner, Peter Craig, and its director, Philip Barantini. The latter also directed the Netflix hit Adolescence.

Driver is best known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He has been nominated for two Oscars, one for his role in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman and the other for Netflix’s 2019 drama Marriage Story. As far as his TV work goes, he was nominated three consecutive times at the Emmys for his breakout role in Lena Dunham‘s HBO series Girls.

