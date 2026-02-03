Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Investigations are continuing Tuesday morning after the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” adding that the home is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone.

Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.

Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” Nanos said.

Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91
Brigitte Bardot in 1963. (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot, the French movie icon and sex symbol and animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.

The news was announced on the website of her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, with a banner reading, “Thank you Brigitte. A lifetime and a foundation dedicated to serving animals.”

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation,” read a statement.

A spokesperson for the Foundation told the Associated Press that Bardot died Sunday at her home in France. No cause of death was announced.  

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals … Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”

Bardot initially studied ballet, but then became a model, which led to her being cast in a number of films. Her breakthrough was 1956’s And God Created Woman, written and directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic young woman made her a worldwide star, sex symbol and style icon, while the film was credited with paving the way for French filmmakers and movies to find a global audience.

Bardot became so revered in France that from 1969 to 1972, she became the model for “Marianne,” the female figure who has personified the country since the French Revolution.

Bardot went on to work with directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, earning acclaim and the French Legion of Honor. She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted her life to protecting animals, establishing her Foundation in 1986. 

Later in life, Bardot became controversial for her right-wing politics and was convicted and fined multiple times by French courts for “inciting racial hatred.” 

Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on humans playing AI in ‘Mercy’
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

Chris Pratt is a police officer on trial before an AI judge in the new film Mercy.

The film, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov, arrives in theaters on Friday.

Rebecca Ferguson co-stars as Judge Maddox, an AI being in a future dystopia tasked with determining whether Officer Raven (Pratt) killed his wife or if he is innocent. Judge Maddox has a little over an hour to make the decision, and if Raven is found guilty, he dies instantly.

Ferguson told ABC Audio about how she approached playing an AI character.

“I think it was quite good to keep her as automated as possible — as simple as possible — and then work within where the cracks lay in the foundation,” Ferguson said. “AI is supposed to copy human beings. And that was an interesting aspect of it for me.”

Ferguson said that her character has sentenced many people before Raven, but saw something different in him.

“Rather than going into victimization of himself, he was starting to see the flaws within her. So he was starting to question her behaviorism. He was seeing something that she wasn’t prepared for,” Ferguson said.

Pratt said he believes there is a part of Raven that thinks he may have actually committed the crime. This, he says, helps Judge Maddox develop intuition.

AI beings “are not intuitive, they’re just mimicking human behavior,” Pratt said.

“She’s starting to understand that she’s becoming a little bit more sentient, and a little bit more aware and a bit more human, but also is protecting herself from being reset,” Pratt continued. “She’s actually fighting, in a way, for her own life, so that her agency in this thing that she’s developed and who she’s become can be preserved.” 

Jamie-Lynn Sigler opens up about playing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character with MS
Jamie-Lynn Sigler appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Jan. 16, 2026. (ABC News)

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler is opening up about taking on a meaningful new role, nearly 25 years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sigler is portraying Dr. Kaplan, a physician living with MS, on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy — a role that was created for her and with her in mind.

“To think back 25 years ago, when I was diagnosed and having to keep it a secret, thinking that if anybody knew that I had MS, that meant that I would never work again, [and] to now be in a position where my having MS inspired a role in a storyline on a show like Grey’s Anatomy, I never would have believed you,” Sigler told ABC News’ Kelley Carter.

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells. It is an autoimmune and chronic neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

MS can affect people differently, according to the NINDS, and some people have mild symptoms. Others may experience severe symptoms that can range from having vision problems, muscle weakness, clumsiness, bladder control problems and dizziness, to mental or physical fatigue, mood changes and cognitive changes.

Sigler, now in her 40s, learned she had MS at age 20, while she was starring on the hit drama The Sopranos. She said she waited 15 years before going public about having MS because she feared her condition would prevent her from booking more acting roles.

But now, as Dr. Kaplan on Grey’s Anatomy, Sigler can be open about living with MS. In the show, her character even says, “I have MS, so standing for long periods in the [operating room] isn’t an option.”

“My very first take, where I do say the words that ‘I have MS,’ was very emotional for me,” Sigler recalled.

As Kaplan, Sigler aims to “to show someone in their power” and “show somebody that is living with [MS] authentically.”

The episode of Grey’s Anatomy featuring Sigler as Dr. Kaplan is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

