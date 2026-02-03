Disney names Josh D’Amaro CEO, Dana Walden president and chief creative officer
(NEW YORK) — The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro will become the company’s next CEO in March, replacing current chief executive Bob Iger when he steps down from the role this year. Dana Walden will become the company’s president and chief creative officer.
D’Amaro, chair of Disney’s experiences unit, oversees a global network of theme parks and hotel resorts. He also leads the company’s cruise ships and consumer products, among other initiatives. D’Amaro formally takes over the CEO role on March 18 at Disney’s upcoming annual meeting.
“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement on Tuesday.
“He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company,” Iger added.
D’Amaro, 54, joined the company in 1998.
Walden is set to become the company’s president and chief creative officer, Disney said. Walden previously served as the head of Disney’s entertainment media, news and content businesses, including its streaming service.
Iger began his current tenure as CEO in 2022, after previously serving in the role from 2005 to 2020. He also served as chairman over that period. After stepping aside in 2020, Iger served as executive chairman and chairman of the board until 2021.
In a letter to shareholders in January, Disney Board Chairman James Gorman described management succession planning as a “top priority” for the company’s board of directors, according to a securities filing.
“Oversight of the process is led by our dedicated Succession Planning Committee, and all directors have actively participated in a rigorous and ongoing evaluation of potential successor candidates, including direct engagement, performance assessment and consideration of leadership capabilities aligned with the Company’s long-term strategy,” Gorman added.
(NEW YORK) — Online shoppers set a record high on Thanksgiving, paving the way for gangbusters performance on Black Friday, Adobe data showed.
Digital spending on Thanksgiving jumped 5% from a year earlier, totaling $6.4 billion and exceeding Adobe’s expectations, the firm said.
The company also expects Black Friday shoppers to set a new record, outpacing last year’s total by more than 8%.
Adobe attributed the strong performance on Thanksgiving to better-than-anticipated discounts, especially for electronics. Discounts also touched an array of products from furniture to appliances to toys.
“Given the strength of Thanksgiving deals, Adobe is adjusting its discount forecast for the big shopping days coming up,” Adobe said in a statement to ABC News. “Deals are now expected to be on par with the elevated levels seen in the last holiday shopping season.”
A surge in the popularity of AI retail assistants also contributed to the nationwide shopping spree, Adobe said. AI-driven traffic to online sellers soared 725% compared to last year, the firm said, stemming primarily from chatbots designed to aid consumers.
Shoppers who arrived at a retail website from an AI service were 54% more likely to make a purchase than those who did not, Adobe said.
“The magnitude of discounts was the big story on Thanksgiving yesterday, as retailers leaned into delivering great deals to drive consumer demand online,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, told ABC News in a statement.
“This was further propped up by impulse-led mobile shopping and the use of generative AI which assisted shoppers in locating the best deals, two trends that helped deliver higher-than-expected overall spend on Thanksgiving,” Pandya added.
The early returns for the holiday shopping season arrive at a wobbly moment for the U.S. economy.
Inflation has picked up in recent months, putting price increases a full percentage point above the Fed’s target of 2%. Meanwhile, hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”
Alongside those headwinds, consumer spending among middle- and low-income Americans has slowed, triggering warnings from restaurant giants such as McDonald’s and Chipotle. A report this month showed consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest point since a peak of pandemic-era inflation in 2022, University of Michigan data showed.
Retailers hope shoppers defy these trends over the holiday season, when spending typically surges. The outcome could hold significant stakes for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
(WASHINGTON) –The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, opting for its second interest rate cut this year in an effort to jumpstart the flagging labor market.
The widely expected move delivers a lowering of interest rates sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the cut falls short of the major drawdown called for repeatedly by the president.
The policy marks the first interest rate adjustment since the outset of a weekslong government shutdown that threatens to cool economic activity, all the while sharply restricting the release of gold-standard federal data prized by Fed policymakers.
In a rare exception, the U.S. government issued an inflation report last week showing a continued acceleration of price increases, which may complicate the Fed’s attempt to revive the labor market.
Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”
Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.
“Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said in a statement on Wednesday.
If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.
Last month, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point, opting for its first interest rate cut this year. The federal funds rate stands between 3.75% and 4%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.
Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of the year. By contrast, Trump has called for rate cuts totaling as much as 3 percentage points.
Trump has carried out a pressure campaign at the Fed with little precedent.
In recent months, Trump moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on last month’s interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting. They both stand poised to cast votes again on Wednesday.
Stephen Miran, a top White House economic advisor who joined the Fed last month, cast the lone vote in favor of a larger half-point rate cut.
Trump attempted to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her.
Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board “for cause,” though no president has attempted such a removal in the 112-year history of the central bank.
Last month, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts.
(NEW YORK) — Fears of an artificial intelligence bubble have rattled the stock market in recent weeks and set off concern among critics about a wider risk to the U.S. economy.
A surge of AI spending accounted for roughly two-thirds of gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, JPMorgan Asset Management found, outpacing the contribution made by hundreds of millions of U.S. consumers. Many of the nation’s largest companies have poured funds into the chips and data centers necessary to operate AI.
A central question looms over the fate of the technology and the trillions of dollars being spent to develop it: Will AI deliver the type of profits that could turn the product into a moneymaker?
Proponents say a lag between the buildout of AI infrastructure and an onrush of gains is to be expected, pointing to a similar lull after the introduction of other watershed technologies, such as the internet. The widespread adoption of products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has revealed a massive potential customer base, they add, noting AI firms have prioritized product development over profits.
Critics, however, say the considerable costs have put pressure on AI to deliver stratospheric profits, but little evidence suggests businesses or everyday users will get enough value to warrant forking over a mountain of cash. The technology must deliver within years rather than decades, they add, since the current level of spending cannot be sustained.
“It’s not particularly unusual for a market at this early stage to not be making much profit,” Paul Kedrosky, a venture capitalist and research fellow at MIT’s Institute for the Digital Economy, told ABC News. “Of course, the difference is most markets at this stage aren’t also spending a trillion dollars.”
AI boosters and skeptics alike have raised alarm about the economic stakes. “A reversal would risk recession. We can’t afford to go backwards,” David Sacks, a venture capitalist and White House czar for crypto and AI, said in a post on X on Monday.
Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University and author, who often criticizes hype surrounding AI, said in a Substack post in September: “It’s not going to be pretty when the music stops.”
A “bubble” is a term used to describe a market in which an asset’s price far outpaces its value on the market. Questions centering on the productivity gains and profitability of AI take up the task of assessing the economic value of the new technology.
Chip giant Nvidia has delivered major profits selling the semiconductors behind AI, becoming the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. Such success indicates appetite for the building blocks of AI rather than its end uses, however.
For now, AI has failed to achieve gains on a scale near its immense costs, some analysts said. A product like AI would typically generate revenue in the form of sales either direct to consumers or to third-party businesses using the technology to enhance their offerings. AI has faced challenges on both fronts, some analysts said.
Roughly 95% of businesses invested in AI have failed to make money off of the technology, an MIT study in July found, estimating the combined amount spent by the firms is around $40 billion.
“Despite high-profile investment, industry-level transformation remains limited,” the study said.
Consumer-driven profits have also proven elusive. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, boasts about 800 million weekly active users, making it one of the fastest-growing apps ever. That user base makes up about a quarter of the 3 billion monthly active users combined on the array of apps offered by Meta, a company that generated more than $50 billion over a recent three-month period. But OpenAI’s sales do not come close.
OpenAI CFO Sarah Prior told CNBC in September the company is on pace to earn about $13 billion in revenue over the course of 2025, which amounts to $3.25 billion per quarter. On the BG² podcast earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is generating “well more revenue than that.”
Revenue is “growing steeply,” Altman added. “We are taking a forward bet that it will continue to grow, and that not only will ChatGPT keep growing, but we will be able to become one of the important AI clouds, that our consumer device business will be a significant and important thing, that AI that can automate science will create huge value.”
Some analysts said the rapid adoption of chatbots underscores the usefulness of the technology, noting that it paves the way for a potentially significant revenue stream if firms were to populate the AI assistants with advertisements or charge for access.
“It’s the fastest adoption of basically any consumer technology that we know about,” Ethan Mollick, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania who studies AI, told ABC News. “There is a path to making money.”
Arun Sundararajan, a professor of entrepreneurship at New York University, said a delay in uptake from businesses is to be expected for a potentially paradigm-shifting technology like AI.
“It’s true that we haven’t yet seen evidence of significant productivity gains from AI investments, but I’m not surprised,” Sundararajan said. “At the early stages of the rollout of a technology like this, there’s a lot of experimentation and learning.”
“As businesses start to understand how to fundamentally change the way that they work using this technology, that’s when you start to see the big productivity gains,” Sundararajan added.
Other analysts disagreed about the likelihood of profits, pointing in part to the challenge posed by infrastructure costs associated with AI.
For many digital products such as software or smartphone apps, the profitability owes to the relatively low cost of providing the service on a massive scale, Kedrosky said. For instance, the initial cost burden of developing a website is significant, but once completed, a website can reach millions of users with little extra cost.
For AI, however, the energy and computational costs increase in proportion to a given number of chat prompts or users, meaning the technology lacks such low-cost scalability.
“Every time you prompt an AI model, it eats up costs to maintain and cool servers. Those costs rise with the number of users. That’s a problem,” Kedrosky said.
The scale of investment also places pressure on AI companies to deliver major profits within a limited timeframe, since the current level of financing cannot continue into perpetuity, Andrew Odlyzko, an emeritus University of Minnesota mathematics professor who focuses on financial bubbles, told ABC News.
“The problem is when you talk about investments in data centers in the trillions of dollars and do the basic financial arithmetic of how much revenue you have to bring in to justify that, it gets into figures larger than total revenues of Google,” Odlyzuko said.
To be sure, some analysts said the technology remains in an early stage of its development, making the outcome uncertain.
“We’re in the early innings,” Vasant Dhar, a professor of data science at New York University who believes AI will ultimately deliver significant profit, told ABC News. “It remains to be seen what form it will take.”