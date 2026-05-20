James Lafferty says he’ll do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ under one condition: ‘I’m down’

James Lafferty says he’ll do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ under one condition: ‘I’m down’

James Lafferty visits the Empire State Building on May 13, 2026, in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

James Lafferty is open to competing on Dancing with the Stars. That is, under one condition.

The One Tree Hill star said in a recent TikTok that if his series Everyone Is Doing Great reaches the most-watched chart on Netflix, he will lace up his dancing shoes and compete on season 35 of the reality competition show.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this and I’m going to do it. Yeah, I’m going to do Dancing with the Stars. I’m down,” Lafferty said. “I have one condition: that Everyone Is Doing Great makes the top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S.”

The actor told his fans, “How do we make that happen? We watch the show. We finish the show. We tell friends about the show. Most importantly, we hit the double thumbs-up on the show page on Netflix. I think if enough people do those things, or some of those things, we can make this happen.”

Everyone Is Doing Great is a comedy series Lafferty created with his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti. Netflix acquired the global rights to the show in 2026 and released its first two seasons on May 11.

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa shared his thoughts on the possible casting, commenting, “he’s hot im down.” Lafferty responded by saying Sosa is “very kind” and that he’s “not so bad yourself.”

While Lafferty is looking to get a third season of Everyone Is Doing Great, he says he’s also really interested in competing on DWTS.

“I want both things to happen because I am a terrible dancer and I’ve always wanted to fix that and I think Ezra can help me,” Lafferty said. “I think everybody wins here.”

Dancing with the Stars season 35 currently has three contestants confirmed: Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith has found his next role.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film, which is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the movie from Miramax.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

Casting on the movie is currently ongoing and production is set to start in mid-August.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has given an update on Heartstopper Forever, the upcoming Netflix film that will serve as the series’ finale. Deadline reports Oseman said, while speaking at the London Book Fair on Tuesday, that the film will not arrive on Netflix before the final book in the series debuts on July 2. “It won’t be coming out before the book,” Oseman said. “It was so important to me that the book comes out first, so people can experience the end of the story in the book. The series was the adaptation, not the other way around.” …

The trailer for Riz Ahmed’s new comedy series Bait has arrived. Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new six-episode series, which will debut in its entirety on March 25. The show follows a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes in the audition of a lifetime …

Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson and Josh Duhamel are all new additions to the upcoming Paramount Pictures film The Rescue. Deadline reports the film, which stars Brandon Sklenar, will also feature Nick Searcy, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Austin Amelio and Spencer Treat Clark as part of its cast …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Hacks’ season 5 gets official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Hacks’ season 5 gets official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of Hacks has arrived. The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres its final season beginning April 9 on HBO Max. It will consist of 10 episodes and debut a new one each week, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on May 28. According to the season’s logline, it follows what happens “in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports” that Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) has passed away. She and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) then “return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.” Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter and Carl Clemons-Hopkins also star …

Richard Gadd’s follow-up to Baby Reindeer now has a premiere date. His new show Half Man will premiere to HBO on April 23. Gadd stars alongside Jamie Bell in the upcoming limited series …

HBO has announced that Mahershala Ali has joined season 2 of its series Task. “Welcome to Delco,” the network captioned a photo of Ali to announce his joining the show. The first season of Task starred Mark Ruffalo as Agent Tom Brandis, and season 2 will now find Ali stepping into the role of his counterpart …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.