‘Top Gun’ gets theatrical rerelease to celebrate its 40th anniversary

‘Top Gun’ gets theatrical rerelease to celebrate its 40th anniversary

The poster for the ‘Top Gun’ rerelease. (Paramount)

Top Gun is flying back to movie theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Paramount Pictures is rereleasing Top Gun in cinemas on May 13. It, along with its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, will be available to watch on the big screen for one week.

Tom Cruise took to his social media on Tuesday to announce the rerelease.

“If you feel the need…Two films. One big screen. Back in theaters, May 13th, for one week only,” Cruise captioned his post.

For the first time ever, Top Gun will be screened in “cutting-edge immersive formats, delivering a fully upgraded, high-octane experience for a new generation of moviegoers and longtime fans alike,” according to a press release.

Tickets for the rerelease go on sale on Tuesday.

Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson. It originally released in theaters in 1986. Along with Cruise, it stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt.

The film follows “a class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best,” according to an official synopsis.

Top Gun: Maverick released in 2022 and starred Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly.

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Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the first look and release window for Ted Lasso season 4 has been revealed.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut in summer 2026. The streaming service also shared first-look photos of the new season, which is currently in production.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The new photos show off Ted standing outside an airplane with Rebecca (Waddingham); Ted at football practice with a new assistant coach, played by Reynolds; and Ted at the Crown & Anchor pub with his son, Henry, who has been recast and is now played by Feely.

Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March 2025. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

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Miley Cyrus on volume two of reimagined ‘Sesame Street.’ (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop)

Miley Cyrus knows how to get to Sesame Street.

The singer is the special guest for volume two of the reimagined Sesame Street, which drops Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

She appears in the “Elmo’s Toy Swap” episode as Elmo learns there’s “no wrong way to play.” In a clip posted to Instagram, we see Miley singing a song about imagination with Elmo and friends.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The scene then cuts back to the toy swap, where Miley holds up a sparkly high heel. “Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is airing in three volumes. The first volume debuted last November.

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